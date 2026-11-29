Comedian Russell Brand appeared to display a 'degree of confidence' during police interviews in London, according to body language expert Judi James. Her assessment, published on Thursday, 19 November 2026, examined footage released by the Metropolitan Police following Brand's conviction for rape and sexual assault.

Brand was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault at Southwark Crown Court on 5 November. He was also acquitted of two counts of rape and one count of attempted indecent assault.

The 51-year-old was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison on 9 November. His convictions involved offences committed against four women between 2004 and 2009.

Russell Brand Appeared Confident While Reading Prepared Statements, Expert Says

Speaking exclusively to The Mirror US, in an interview republished by AOL, James examined four recordings of Brand's police interviews conducted in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

The body language expert observed a noticeable difference between Brand's conduct during questioning and his public persona as a comedian.

James described Brand as 'polite and reasonably compliant' in the earlier recordings. She highlighted his repeated nodding, concealed hands and prompt responses as behaviour she interpreted as cooperative.

However, James noticed a change in his demeanour when he began reading from prepared statements.

Brand placed his left hand on his hip while addressing detectives. According to James, the gesture, combined with his eye movements across the room, suggested greater confidence.

These observations represent James's interpretation of Brand's behaviour. Body language alone cannot reliably establish a person's honesty, intentions or guilt.

Russell Brand Denied Wrongdoing During Police Interviews

During two recorded interviews, Brand read prepared statements denying that he had engaged in non-consensual sexual activity.

He acknowledged having numerous casual sexual encounters throughout his earlier life, including with people he had recently met. However, he maintained that those encounters were consensual.

Brand also claimed that media coverage had contributed to previous sexual encounters being misrepresented years later.

James observed a change in his demeanour in another recording. When detectives addressed a rape allegation, she noted that Brand appeared tired and responded in a quieter, more subdued manner.

The published recordings do not establish which specific charges correspond to each exchange examined by James.

According to the Metropolitan Police, investigators spoke to more than 100 witnesses, collected over 400 witness statements and examined more than 1,400 documents.

The investigation began after allegations concerning Brand emerged through media reports in September 2023.

Russell Brand Serves Prison Sentence Following Sexual Assault Convictions

Brand is reportedly serving his sentence at HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire following his sentencing.

He will serve two-thirds of his sentence in custody before being released on licence. The Metropolitan Police also confirmed that Brand will remain on the sex offenders' register for life.

Following sentencing, Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy praised the women who reported Brand's offences, acknowledging the difficulties they faced throughout the investigation and trial.

The Crown Prosecution Service also thanked the four women for their courage in giving evidence about their experiences.

Victim impact statements presented during sentencing described the lasting consequences of Brand's crimes.

One victim expressed gratitude towards investigators and prosecutors for listening to her account.

'I finally feel believed.'