Melania Trump has urged Democrats to focus on governing rather than investigating her husband Donald Trump's administration as they prepare for scrutiny of his family's business interests.

Her remarks came as Democrats prepared to take control of the House in January 2027.

At the New York premiere of Melania: The Series on 19 November, she was asked whether she was concerned about investigations into her family and Democrats' plans to investigate them.

'Well, we went through a lot already and we are used to it', she said. 'And I just suggest that they focus on the positive stuff and, uh, take time to take care of United States and not spend time into investigations'.

Melania Trump Addresses Democrats at New York Premiere

Melania did not address individual allegations or identify which inquiries she meant. Instead, she urged Democrats to prioritise the country's needs rather than devote time to investigations.

Robert Garcia Sends 12 Letters to Trump Associates

On 18 November, Representative Robert Garcia, the leading Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, sent 12 document-preservation notices to people connected to Trump, asking them to retain records relevant to potential congressional oversight.

Reported recipients included Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Jared Kushner, Vice President J.D. Vance, Todd Blanche, Stephen Miller, Kristi Noem, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Corey Lewandowski, Susie Wiles, William K. Marshall III, Tanisha Hall and Catherine Townsend. Marshall and Hall were named in the same notice.

The notices are not subpoenas, demands for testimony or findings of wrongdoing. They are intended to prevent relevant documents and communications from being destroyed before any inquiry. Garcia has said Democrats intend to use their oversight powers after taking control of the House in January.

Trump's Family Business Dealings Among Investigation Targets

Garcia's notices raise questions about potential conflicts involving the Trump family's cryptocurrency venture, World Liberty Financial, and Jared Kushner's private-equity firm, Affinity Partners. Democrats want to examine whether business relationships could have intersected with the president's public responsibilities.

Other subjects include private donations towards the planned White House ballroom, including the role of the Trust for the National Mall. Garcia's letter to Donald Trump Jr. also raises questions about funding for his post-wedding celebrations in the Bahamas, which the congressman alleges involved a Russian oligarch.

The notices also identify potential scrutiny of Department of Homeland Security and immigration enforcement conduct. Separately, Garcia's requests concern the administration's handling of Jeffrey Epstein-related records and questions surrounding Ghislaine Maxwell's prison transfer. These are matters raised for congressional scrutiny, not established findings of misconduct.

White House Faces Incoming Democratic Oversight

The White House has challenged the prospect of investigations. Counsel Will Scharf argued that Democrats' oversight requests lacked a legitimate purpose and amounted to harassment. He warned that some actions could cross into 'blatant criminality'.

Spokeswoman Lauren Bis dismissed the planned inquiries as 'sham investigations'. The competing positions set up a dispute over congressional oversight: Democrats say they are preparing to examine matters involving the president, his family and administration officials, while the White House rejects their approach.

Melania's appeal to focus on governing rather than investigations comes as Democrats prepare to use their incoming House majority to pursue scrutiny.