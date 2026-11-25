Melania Trump has claimed that banks and universities refused to work with her after Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, alleging that her famous surname cost her business opportunities and jeopardised projects supporting foster children.

The US first lady made the claims in her new docuseries, saying the institutions' decisions were politically motivated and that vulnerable children ultimately suffered.

Melania Trump Claims Banks Refused To Work With Her

Melania made the revelations in the second episode of her two-part docuseries, MELANIA, The Series, which premiered in New York on 19 November and became available on Prime Video the following day.

She recalled attempting to establish investment relationships after leaving the White House in January 2021, only to find that financial institutions were unwilling to do business with her.

'In 2021, when we were out of the White House, I connected with the banks and wanted to do investments. They canceled me,' Melania said.

She described the experience as unpleasant and insisted that the decisions were politically motivated. The first lady also claimed that her personal and professional projects suffered because of her surname. However, she did not identify the banks involved or provide details about the proposed investments.

Alleged Cancellations of Support

Melania also claimed that universities backed away from partnerships connected to her initiative supporting children in foster care after learning of her involvement.

'When the board members start hearing that I'm involved, they canceled me,' she said alleging that the fallout affected young people who could have benefited from the programme.

'It's a pity because who suffered? The children suffered from foster communities. I knew that it was all political because of my last name,' Melania added. She did not name the universities she claimed had withdrawn or explain when the alleged cancellations occurred.

Fostering the Future Has Secured Millions

Despite the alleged setbacks, Melania's Fostering the Future initiative has since established partnerships with universities across the US and secured millions of dollars for scholarships.

One of its most significant developments came in November, when Louisiana State University (LSU) announced a $7.2 million (£5.5 million) endowment to support scholarships for students who experienced foster care.

The initiative aims to help young people in the foster care system and those approaching adulthood through educational opportunities, housing assistance, savings accounts and support for relevant federal and state policies.

According to the 2025 federal Adoption and Foster Care Analysis and Reporting System (AFCARS) report, approximately 331,747 children were in foster care across the US. In a statement released on 7 November, Melania stressed the importance of practical support for vulnerable children.

'The foster care community doesn't need words,' she said.

6 January Capitol Attack Not Addressed in Docuseries

Melania's account focuses on the period following the Trump family's departure from the White House, but the docuseries does not address the political circumstances surrounding their exit.

Donald Trump had refused to accept his 2020 election defeat and sought to overturn the results before his supporters stormed the US Capitol on 6 January 2021, as Congress met to certify Joe Biden's victory.

The attack resulted in a major federal criminal investigation. NPR's 6 January database tracked approximately 1,575 defendants charged in connection with the events. Nearly all were subsequently pardoned, with their cases dismissed, after Trump returned to office in January 2025.

The first lady does not discuss the Capitol attack or her husband's efforts to challenge the election result while describing the professional difficulties she says she encountered after leaving Washington.