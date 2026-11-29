New York City sanitation workers received cheers from spectators during the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, as a video captured the crowd applauding crews making their way along the route. The heartwarming moment has since drawn praise online, with viewers recognising the workers' contributions to one of the city's biggest annual events.

While giant balloons, floats and celebrity appearances usually command attention, this time spectators shifted their focus to the sanitation crews. The footage, shared on social media on 28 November, showed workers in high-visibility uniforms walking along the parade route with brooms and other cleaning equipment as spectators cheered from behind barriers.

Spectators Cheer as Sanitation Workers Sweep Parade Route

The video was shared on X, highlighting the crowd's reaction to the sanitation workers.

'The biggest applause wasn't for the giant balloons or celebrities. It was for NYC's sanitation workers! Well deserved!' the account wrote.

The biggest applause wasn’t for the giant balloons or celebrities. It was for NYC’s sanitation workers! Well deserved! 👏❤️🗽 pic.twitter.com/3bRZyHm1NI — News to Remember (@allchronology) November 28, 2026

The footage showed several sanitation workers in high-visibility uniforms walking along the parade route with brooms and rubbish bins as spectators cheered from behind barriers. The crowd's reaction turned their appearance into an unexpected moment of public appreciation for the city's often-overlooked workers.

The response also highlighted the considerable work involved in cleaning up after thousands of spectators gather in Manhattan to watch the annual procession.

NYC Sanitation Department Deploys Nearly 200 Personnel

According to the New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY), 198 personnel were assigned to the 2026 parade cleanup operation, including 174 sanitation workers and 24 officers.

The department also listed 38 mechanical brooms, 36 hand brooms, 24 backpack blowers and 27 collection trucks among the equipment deployed for the operation. The equipment helps crews clear rubbish and restore the streets after the large public gathering.

The scale of the cleanup was also evident after the 2025 parade, when sanitation crews collected more than 41 tons of debris.

Known as 'New York's Strongest,' the department's workers are responsible for keeping the city's streets clean and managing waste collection. Their work becomes particularly visible after large public gatherings, when discarded rubbish and other debris must be cleared from busy streets.

The 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade marked its 100th edition, making this year's celebration a milestone for the long-running New York tradition.

Originally scheduled for Thursday, 26 November, the parade was postponed to Saturday, 28 November, because of severe weather. Despite the change in schedule, the event proceeded with its celebration of giant character balloons, floats, marching bands and performances.

Social Media Users Praise 'New York's Strongest'

The video prompted viewers to share their appreciation for the sanitation crews, with many saying the workers deserved recognition for a demanding job.

'It's a tough job, but someone's gotta do it,' one user commented.

It's a tough job, but someone's gotta do it. 👏 👏 — Jebus Matoi 🎄 (4-6) (@Azubrown) November 29, 2026

Another user, whose post was translated from Japanese by X, wrote: 'A big round of applause for New York City's sanitation workers. They're wonderful.'

ニューヨーク市の清掃作業員の方々には大きな拍手をおくります。素晴らしいですね。 — Minto tea (@hQUSZaZbtB8032) November 29, 2026

A third user expressed support for the crews, saying they deserved respect.

Well deserved to what many consider a thankless job 👏 👍 🙌 👌 — Mike Telles (@MikeTelles39609) November 29, 2026

Others echoed the sentiment, praising the workers for carrying out an essential service that often goes unnoticed.

For many watching, the applause was a fitting tribute to the people who help keep New York City clean, even during its biggest celebrations.