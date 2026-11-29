A family-installed camera at a Louisiana nursing home has raised concerns about elder abuse after footage showed a healthcare worker pulling a blanket away from a 77-year-old dementia patient lying on the floor. The patient's granddaughter alleged that the employee also kicked him, prompting renewed calls for greater accountability in nursing home care.

Mike Shepherd, a former president of the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame, was a resident at Golden Age Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Denham Springs. His family installed a camera in his room after raising concerns about his treatment at the facility.

Caregiver Charged After Camera Footage Emerges

The footage, reportedly recorded in May 2026, showed Shepherd lying on the floor under a blanket before a healthcare worker entered and pulled the covering away.

His granddaughter, Blyss Winters, alleged that the employee kicked him before removing the blanket. She also said her grandfather had developed three bedsores and was not regularly repositioned or checked on by staff.

The employee was identified as 28-year-old Carolyn Brumfield of Greensburg, Louisiana. She was charged with one count of simple battery of a person with infirmities and issued a misdemeanor summons on 19 November, according to local reports. The investigation is ongoing.

Shepherd died in June 2026 from causes his family said were unrelated to the incident.

Golden Age confirmed that Brumfield was no longer employed at the facility. It described the incident as an isolated event, adding that it was cooperating with the criminal investigation and had taken appropriate action to prevent a recurrence.

Nursing Home Abuse Statistics Highlight Wider Concerns

The incident has drawn attention to the wider problem of elder abuse in institutional care settings.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that 64.2 per cent of staff surveyed in institutional settings said they had perpetrated some form of abuse against older people in the previous year. The findings included psychological abuse, physical mistreatment, neglect and sexual abuse.

Meanwhile, a 2023 investigation by the US Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General identified 30,258 Medicare claims from 2019 and 2020 involving injuries potentially caused by abuse or neglect.

After reviewing 100 claims, investigators found that 93 contained medical records indicating potential abuse or neglect. The findings covered multiple care settings, highlighting concerns beyond nursing homes alone.

Dementia Patients Face Challenges Reporting Mistreatment

Residents with dementia may face additional challenges communicating their concerns or reporting mistreatment, particularly when they depend on caregivers for daily assistance.

The WHO identifies cognitive impairment and functional dependence as factors associated with an increased risk of elder abuse. Physical abuse, psychological mistreatment, neglect and financial exploitation are among the recognised forms.

Louisiana law allows nursing home residents or their legal representatives to authorise electronic monitoring devices in residents' rooms, subject to consent, notification and privacy requirements.

Social Media Users Call for Greater Accountability

The footage prompted widespread criticism on X, with some users questioning whether the misdemeanor charge adequately addressed the alleged treatment of a vulnerable resident.

🤬 A 77-year-old with dementia is LYING on the floor. Helpless. She doesn't help him up. She KICKS him. Then RIPS his blanket away.



The charge? SIMPLE battery. That's IT.



Nobody even TURNING him. THREE bedsores.



His family had to HIDE a camera to catch it.



Lock her up. Then… — ShadowPatriot (@ShadowPatriotUS) November 28, 2026

Others called for cameras to remain operational during care. One commenter, identifying as a caregiver, argued that families should have access to continuous monitoring.

As a caregiver, a STRONG advocate, & a mainstay in nursing homes for over 3 decades, from the “best of the best” nursing homes to the “worst” (they are ALL the same), this is just the tip of the iceberg. This & much worse happens every. single. day. I don’t know about other… https://t.co/6WPq7Y3Tzn — Josh Ritt (@TheBigRitt62318) November 29, 2026

Several users also shared personal accounts of relatives experiencing injuries or suspected neglect in care facilities.

It is terrifying. My grandma had dementia and was 93 years old. She fell and had extreme bruising on her head from her fall on her face. My mom stayed the night with her and employee came in in the middle of the night and he looked at my grandma and said, “what the fuck happened… — Goldie (@goldibee) November 28, 2026

Although these accounts do not independently establish the prevalence of abuse, they reflect wider concerns about protecting older residents and ensuring allegations of mistreatment are properly investigated.