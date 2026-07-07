Prince Harry was in London on Tuesday for Invictus Games and charity events, but despite advance reports he would be based at Buckingham Palace, the palace has reportedly told him he cannot stay there, citing 'staffing rules' and notice requirements for servicing the royal residence.

Harry, who stepped back as a working royal in 2020 and now lives in California, had been widely expected to use Buckingham Palace for part of his latest UK trip. His visit, without Meghan Markle or their children, comes against the backdrop of his long‑running security row with the British state and a fragile detente with King Charles after the pair briefly reunited in London earlier this year.

Harry's spokesperson said the Duke of Sussex did in fact accept an invitation to stay at a royal residence for part of his London stay, but only after spending last week trying to secure private protection following a decision by the Royal and VIP Executive Committee, known as RAVEC, not to provide police security for his family.

According to the spokesman, those security arrangements had to be in place before Harry could confirm where he would sleep. Once they were, 'he was able to formally accept the offer of accommodation for himself over the weekend.'

The Royal Household has briefed, however, that the acceptance came too late. It is understood palace officials argued that there is a minimum notice period for any royal stay to ensure the building is properly staffed and secure, and that, in this case, they could not make it work in time.

Buckingham Palace Staffing Rules Put Prince Harry In Fresh Spotlight

The news came after what Harry's camp describe as a wave of anonymous briefings from Buckingham Palace last week, suggesting the duke had failed to take up the offer in the first place.

The spokesman pushed back on that narrative, saying: 'I am aware of multiple briefings from Buckingham Palace last week suggesting that the Duke had not accepted the offer of accommodation at a Royal Residence.'

He added that Harry's delayed acceptance was directly linked to the RAVEC decision on protection, a separate but related dispute that has dominated the Sussexes' relationship with the UK authorities. 'Following RAVEC's decision not to provide security for his family, the duke spent last week making alternative security arrangements,' the spokesman said.

'It is therefore disappointing that the offer has now been withdrawn, with Tuesday's judgment in the Associated Newspapers Limited case cited as the reason,' he continued, noting that, in their view, palace officials had known about that judgment, and its timing, since the previous Thursday.

Buckingham Palace has not publicly responded in detail to those claims. The Royal Household line, as briefed, is that every effort was made to accommodate Harry and that the sticking point was simply practical, the need to roster staff and put full security protocols in place in good time.

The clash might sound technical, almost bureaucratic, but in royal terms it is loaded. Where a prince stays, and who he is seen to be welcomed by, is a form of public messaging. A bed at Buckingham Palace signals belonging. Being told you missed the staffing window is something else.

Prince Harry's UK Trip, Security Fears And Family Absences

To recall, Harry and Meghan have largely stayed away from Britain with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet amid concerns over security after taxpayer‑funded protection was withdrawn, following a legal battle that played out last year. The duke has argued in court filings that his family is not safe in the UK without police protection, while the state's position is that security is risk‑based and cannot simply be bought.

This time, the 41‑year‑old is in London alone. He is expected to attend events linked to the Invictus Games, the tournament for wounded and sick service personnel he founded, along with other charity engagements.

Meghan and the children are not joining him for the London leg, reportedly because of the security situation, though it is understood they may travel with him to other stops on the wider UK trip. For a couple who now live among the manicured hedges of Montecito and have become famously protective of their children's privacy, that caution fits their pattern.

The Duchess of Sussex has largely confined glimpses of Archie and Lilibet to carefully curated moments. On Father's Day last month she shared a single photo of Harry hugging the children, Archie in an England football shirt, Lilibet clutching a plush toy backpack. 'They are so lucky to have you. We all are. Happy Father's Day to our one and only,' the caption read, a soft domestic counterpoint to the hard legal arguments over police escorts and secure compounds.

All of which makes the current wrangle over a room at Buckingham Palace feel like part of a bigger, messier story rather than a one‑off clerical mix‑up.

Will Prince Harry See King Charles While Palace Doors Stay Shut?

In case you missed it, father and son did manage a quiet reunion at Clarence House in September, sitting down for tea in what was reported to be their first in‑person meeting since February 2024. Expectations for this trip are more cautious. There is no confirmed plan for Harry to see King Charles during his London stay, though, predictably, 'all eyes' will be on whether they find time together.

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If they do meet, it will be away from Buckingham Palace, which has now become the setting for a slightly surreal stand‑off about staffing rotas and security cut‑off times. Courtiers insist there is a minimum notice period for overnight stays so that royal residences can be properly serviced. Harry's team says he hit that deadline as soon as he reasonably could, once private protection was in place, only to find the offer pulled at the last minute and linked, in their telling, to an ongoing legal battle with Associated Newspapers Limited.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the behind‑the‑scenes briefings on either side, so take everything lightly. What is clear is that something as basic as where the Duke of Sussex sleeps in London has turned into yet another data point in a long list of grievances and misunderstandings.

For some royal watchers, it looks like a simple case of crossed wires and rigid rules in a very traditional institution. For others, it is one more reminder that the prince who once called Buckingham Palace home now has to fight for a guest room, and sometimes loses.