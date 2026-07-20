Marvel has finally unleashed a full trailer for 'Avengers: Doomsday', and it confirms what fans have speculated for months: Chris Evans is back as Steve Rogers, stepping into a multiverse war where Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom looms as the central threat.

Yet it is Evans' mysterious return that may now be fuelling the most intense debate among viewers.

Although Evans' comeback is a major moment for fans, it also raises serious questions about the character he is playing in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

So is Evans portraying an evil version of the former Captain America? The teaser appears to drop several clues about the true identity of the man wearing Steve Rogers' face.

Steve Rogers' Return Sparks Big Questions

The new trailer confirms Evans is back as Steve Rogers, appearing late in the footage as the increasingly overwhelmed heroes prepare to confront Doom and the chaos of colliding universes. The moment is staged as a triumphant reveal, with Thor visibly stunned by Steve's arrival.

But because the film is built around alternate realities, fractured timelines and characters pulled from multiple Marvel universes, the return also raises an obvious question: is this really the Steve Rogers audiences knew from 'Avengers: Endgame'?

Marvel's official story setup describes 'Doomsday' as a collision between heroes from three separate universes, including the Avengers, the Fantastic Four and the returning X-Men.

In a movie where variants are a routine part of the landscape, an alternate Steve Rogers is not only possible, it may be almost expected.

And then there is the curious fact that the trailer leans heavily on distrust. The Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men do not appear to arrive as one giant, friendly superhero support group.

Instead, the footage suggests rival teams will clash before they can unite against Doom, with Thor apparently trying to convince everyone that fighting each other is a terrible use of their limited apocalypse-prevention time.

That gives Marvel plenty of room for a bad-Steve twist.

How an 'Evil Steve Rogers' Could Work

An evil Steve Rogers could take several forms: a multiversal variant, a manipulated version of the original hero, or a Steve who has made the kind of grave 'greater good' decision that turns a noble symbol into a threat.

The comic books have explored darker versions of Steve Rogers before, making the idea of a morally compromised or villainous Captain America familiar territory for longtime readers and a notable possibility for movie fans.

The trailer does not confirm any of those possibilities. But it also does not give viewers enough information to rule them out.

In fact, Marvel may be deliberately playing with audience expectations. Steve Rogers has long represented the MCU's moral centre, a man who could be trusted to make the difficult choice without losing his humanity.

Bringing him back as a villain, or even as a morally compromised wildcard, would instantly create tension between the franchise's old guard and its newer heroes.

Casting Reversals Raise Fan Suspicion

It would also mirror the movie's biggest casting reversal. Downey Jr., who spent more than a decade playing Iron Man, is now returning as Doctor Victor von Doom, the multiverse-spanning villain positioned as the Avengers' next major threat.

If Marvel is willing to transform Iron Man's actor into its new supervillain, fans are understandably suspicious about what it might do with Captain America's.

Still, the trailer offers one counterargument: Steve's arrival is framed less like a sinister reveal and more like a possible turning point. It is noted that his presence could help rally the fractured heroes into a united front, which would make him a returning symbol of hope rather than an incoming catastrophe in red, white and blue.

Read more 'Avengers: Doomsday' Cast Illustration Brings Back Chris Evans: Who is He Playing in MCU? 'Avengers: Doomsday' Cast Illustration Brings Back Chris Evans: Who is He Playing in MCU?

Trailer Clues Keep Theories Alive

For now, the evidence remains inconclusive. Nevertheless, Chris Evans is officially back, and Steve Rogers is officially back. Until Marvel reveals more, the trailer leaves just enough clues to keep the 'evil Steve Rogers' theory alive, even if the biggest twist is that there is not one.

Whether he is still the same Steve Rogers is a completely different question, and Marvel clearly wants fans debating it until 'Avengers: Doomsday' hits cinemas on 18 December 2026.