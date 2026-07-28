Marvel Studios spent months hiding one of the biggest secrets in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day', Sadie Sink's character, but that mystery may have been undermined when musician Steve Lacy appeared to name her role during the film's world premiere.

In a red-carpet interview, Lacy was asked which character he was most excited for audiences to see. His response was simple: 'Jean.' The comment immediately ignited speculation online that Sink is, in fact, portraying Jean Grey, the X-Men telepath.

However, despite the reaction, Marvel has not officially confirmed Sink's role, and there are several reasons why Lacy's remark may not be the definitive spoiler some fans believe it is.

What Did Steve Lacy Say?

The moment quickly spread across social media after Lacy casually answered 'Jean' when discussing the film's cast.

'I like Jean. She's the villain, but there's a reason to her madness. I like her. I like her character,' Lacy said. Because Sadie Sink's role has remained one of Marvel's most closely guarded secrets, many viewers immediately interpreted the answer as confirmation that she is playing Jean Grey.

BRAND NEW DAY POTENTIAL SPOILERS: steve lacy just spoiled a major character and plot point dawgggggg pic.twitter.com/mHP3mzr1JE — juan (@JuanEditzs) July 28, 2026

The speculation is not new. Ever since Sink joined the cast, fans have theorised that she could introduce the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe by portraying the powerful mutant, a theory fuelled by Marvel's refusal to show her in trailers or identify her character during the promotional campaign.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton has repeatedly defended that secrecy, arguing that revealing Sink's identity before release would undermine one of the movie's biggest surprises.

Could Steve Lacy Have Meant Someone Else?

Not necessarily.

Although many fans quickly connected Lacy's comment to Jean Grey, he never explicitly said 'Jean Grey'. That distinction has become central to the online debate.

Marvel Comics features several characters named Jean or with Jean as part of their name, and it is possible Lacy was referring to another character entirely.

It is also possible Lacy was using 'Jean' informally or referring to a character by first name rather than revealing the full identity.

Another possibility is that Lacy simply repeated a fan theory that has circulated online for months rather than revealing information from Marvel itself. Since the Jean Grey theory has dominated speculation surrounding Sink's casting, mentioning 'Jean' does not necessarily confirm that it is true.

Until Marvel officially identifies Sink's character, or audiences see the film, the comment should be treated as unconfirmed.

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Why Fans Think She's Jean Grey

The Jean Grey theory has remained the frontrunner for several reasons.

Sink's red hair led many comic-book fans to compare her with the classic X-Men heroine, while Marvel's decision to keep her largely absent from trailers only intensified speculation.

Adding to the mystery, Sink herself has joked during interviews that keeping her role secret has been one of the hardest parts of promoting the movie. She previously revealed that she accepted the project without even reading the script because she trusted Cretton's vision and wanted to join the Spider-Man universe.

Other fan theories have suggested Sink could portray Gwen Stacy, Mayday Parker or Rachel Summers, all characters with significant ties to Spider-Man or the X-Men.

Marvel Still Is Not Confirming the Role

Despite the online discussion, Marvel Studios continues to keep Sink's role under wraps.

Neither Kevin Feige, Sony Pictures nor the filmmakers have commented on Lacy's remark, and promotional materials still avoid revealing her character. The secrecy mirrors the marketing strategy used for 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', when Marvel did not acknowledge the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield before release.

That approach has left fans examining interviews and premiere appearances for clues, making Lacy's brief comment one of the most discussed moments of the red carpet. While many viewers interpreted Lacy's comments as an accidental leak, Marvel has not confirmed that Sink is playing Jean Grey.

Whether Steve Lacy revealed one of Marvel's biggest surprises or simply added attention to an already popular theory remains unclear.

For now, the only certainty is that Sadie Sink's mystery role remains one of the MCU's most talked-about topics, and audiences will learn the truth when 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' arrives in UK cinemas on 29 July and in the United States on 31 July.