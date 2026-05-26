Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi are reportedly keeping their relationship deliberately low key in Los Angeles and on recent trips to Hawaii this spring, with sources claiming the Euphoria star's long standing dislike of reality TV is one reason he wants to keep things out of the spotlight.

The pair have moved in the same Hollywood circles for years, but rumours of something more only really took off after Coachella in April. That was when multiple eyewitnesses, including tipsters to gossip account Deuxmoi, claimed Kendall and Jacob were seen kissing at Justin Bieber's exclusive after party and spending the night together.

Why Jacob Wants It Quiet

According to sources quoted by OK!, Jacob's reluctance to go public is said to be more about image than commitment. The 26 year old actor, who has previously dated Zendaya and Kaia Gerber, is reportedly keen to distance himself from the reality TV world associated with the Kardashians and Jenners.

One insider said he has 'a real disdain for the whole reality television scene' and sees himself as part of Hollywood's more artistic side, with literature, film and character work at the centre of that identity.

The same source claimed the romance began months before Coachella, after Kendall and Jacob were introduced by mutual friends in Los Angeles in 2025. If that timeline is correct, the pair were already having to balance a private relationship with the constant risk of leaks, speculation and fan scrutiny.

None of those details has been confirmed by Jenner, Elordi or their representatives, and the reporting relies on unnamed sources and anonymous tipsters rather than on the record comments. Still, the story fits the public image Elordi has been building, that of an actor moving away from teen idol fame and towards darker, awards focused roles.

There is also said to be a family angle. Several reports suggest Kylie Jenner helped bring the pair together, reportedly seeing a parallel between Jacob and her own Oscar nominated boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

Hawaii Trip Fuelled Speculation

If Coachella provided the first spark, a mid May trip to Hawaii added fuel to the rumour mill. On 17 May, outlets published photographs of the pair on a beach in Kauai, with Kendall in a blue bikini and sunglasses and Jacob in blue shorts and a green cap.

Body language expert Inbaal Honigman said Kendall appeared genuine but slightly guarded in the photos. She noted that the model seemed to be using small barriers, including a raised bottle, sunglasses and her arm positioned across her body, as if to protect herself while getting to know the actor.

KENDALL JENNER AND JACOB ELORDI IS REAL pic.twitter.com/fOPD6Cquua — ✷ (@elordior) May 18, 2026

By contrast, Honigman said Jacob's posture appeared open and relaxed. She described him as being turned towards Kendall, with an unobstructed face and no sunglasses, which she interpreted as a sign he was presenting himself openly and had nothing to hide.

The most telling detail, in her view, was the way the pair looked directly at each other at close range. She said it suggested an intimate connection and indicated they were already fairly close.

That interpretation was echoed by another unnamed source quoted by Page Six the following day. The insider claimed Kendall was more serious about the relationship than she had expected and said the Hawaii trip had strengthened their bond.

From Rumour To Soft Launch

Since then, the pair appear to have edged a little further into the open. On 17 May, they reportedly joined Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at Michael Rubin's NFL Rookie Party, where sources claimed Kendall kept a casual arm around Jacob while the two couples stayed close.

Read more Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi Dating: Khloé Kardashian Accidentally Confirms Their Romance, Spills Family Tea Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi Dating: Khloé Kardashian Accidentally Confirms Their Romance, Spills Family Tea

Three days later, Khloé Kardashian appeared to reference the situation on her Khloé in Wonder Land podcast without naming names. While discussing a movie night at Kris Jenner's house, she mentioned that all the siblings and their boyfriends were present, a comment many listeners took as a quiet nod that Jacob is now part of the group.

If Elordi does have a deep scepticism about the glossy, influencer driven side of celebrity culture, then the couple seem to be walking a careful line, close enough to be seen but not quite ready to fully define what they are.

Nothing has been formally confirmed, and much of the chatter rests on unnamed sources, tipsters and visual interpretation rather than hard evidence. For now, any claim that Jacob Elordi is keeping Kendall Jenner at arm's length because of his disdain for reality TV remains unverified.