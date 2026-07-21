Musician D4vd faces a crucial preliminary hearing in Los Angeles after prosecutors unsealed horrific allegations regarding the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

The high-profile legal battle centres on the D4vd preliminary hearing, which commenced at the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday, July 21, 2026. Legal teams examine extensive digital and forensic evidence linked to the Celeste Rivas Hernandez murder case, evaluating whether sufficient probable cause exists to push the trial forward.

The case shocks the public as grim details emerge regarding the D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, chainsaw dismemberment charges.

Beneath the chilling court records lies a devastating tragedy of a young life cut short, leaving grieving family members demanding absolute justice. Judge Charlaine Olmedo presides over the proceedings, which determine if the case proceeds to a full jury trial.

Read more D4vd May Have Had an Accomplice in Celeste Rivas' Murder: Second Chainsaw Fuels Speculation About Multiple Suspects D4vd May Have Had an Accomplice in Celeste Rivas' Murder: Second Chainsaw Fuels Speculation About Multiple Suspects

Prosecutors Outline Gruesome Allegations

According to prosecutors, Burke allegedly lured Celeste Rivas Hernandez to his Hollywood HIlls rental property before fatally stabbing her. They claim he later dismembered her body using chainsaws, which he bought along with 'a body bag, heavy-duty laundry bags, and a blue inflatable pool' as part of him taking 'horrifying measures to destroy and discard the victim's body.'

Prosecutors allege the killing was intended to stop the teenager from exposing what they describe as an illegal sexual relationship that could have damaged his rapidly growing music career. 'Knowing he had to silence the victim before she ruined his music career as she had threatened, very soon after her arrival at his home, defendant stabbed the victim to death multiple times and stood by while she bled out,' the brief presented by the prosecutors wrote.

'After placing her body into the blue inflatable pool to prevent her blood from spilling onto his garage floor,' the brief also stated, saying that the 'defendant used a chainsaw and perhaps other tools to cut off her limbs,' per CNN's report. Burke denies the allegations.

Digital and Forensic Evidence

Investigators are expected to present extensive forensic and digital evidence during the hearing. Prosecutors have previously said DNA evidence, surveillance footage, mobile phone records and online purchase histories form part of their case. They also allege that tools believed to have been used in the crime were bought under a false name and delivered to Burke's home.

Prosecutors have also alleged that text messages referring to sex, pregnancy, abortion and contraception, as well as sexually suggestive images recovered during the investigation show an inappropriate relationship that began when the victim was 11 years old. Those claims form part of additional charges, including continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and unlawful mutilation of human remains.

Burke's legal team maintains he was not responsible for the girl's death. 'We believe the actual evidence will show ​David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez, nor was he the cause of her death,' Blair Berk, defence attorney, said during the arraignment in April.

The hearing is expected to conclude later this week, after detectives and other witnesses give evidence. Because it is a preliminary hearing, the judge will not decide Burke's guilt or innocence. Instead, the court will determine whether prosecutors have presented enough evidence for the case to proceed to a jury trial, per AP News.

The preliminary hearing runs for several days, featuring expert witnesses and detectives who provide crucial testimony before the judge decides the next legal steps.