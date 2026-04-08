Lady Gaga cancelled the final night of her Mayhem Ball Tour at Montreal's Bell Centre on Monday, announcing just hours before showtime that a worsening respiratory infection had left her unable to perform for thousands of fans. The news came after what many in the crowd had expected to be a triumphant closing of Lady Gaga's three-night run in the Quebec city.

The 16-time Grammy winner had already played two sold-out shows at the same arena late last week as part of her tightly scheduled Mayhem Ball Tour supporting her seventh studio album, 'Mayhem.' Those earlier performances went ahead without any public indication that her health was deteriorating.

The singer, 40, announced the cancellation directly to fans via Instagram Stories on Monday. In a written statement, she said she had been 'fighting a respiratory infection for the past few days and doing everything I can to rest and recover, but it's gotten worse.'

'I'm so sorry to share that I'm unable to perform tonight and have to cancel the show,' Lady Gaga wrote, calling the decision 'heartbreaking' and saying she 'truly could not feel worse' about letting fans down. She added that her doctor had 'strongly advised' her not to perform.

Lady Gaga Says She Could Not Give Fans the Show They Deserve

The tone of Lady Gaga's posts suggested the decision was not taken lightly. She told fans that even if she tried to perform, she did not believe she could deliver the standard of show audiences had paid for.

'To be honest, I don't think I could give you the quality of a performance today that you deserve,' she wrote, framing the cancellation as both a medical necessity and an artistic boundary she was unwilling to cross.

Her message acknowledged the logistical and emotional impact on fans holding tickets for the third Montreal date. Many would have arranged travel, accommodation and time off work for what was billed as the final 'magical' night of her stay in the city.

'I'm so sorry to everyone who made plans to be there and support me,' she said, reflecting on the first two Montreal shows, which she described as 'magical and deeply meaningful.'

The Bell Centre, one of Canada's largest indoor venues, had hosted the earlier performances. Monday's show would have concluded her Montreal leg before the tour moved to the US Midwest later this week.

As of publication, Lady Gaga's representatives had not responded to requests for further comment, including on whether the Montreal date might be postponed or refunded. The status of the show remains unconfirmed, and until an official statement is issued by the promoter or venue, details on ticket arrangements should be treated with caution.

Mayhem Ball Tour Hit by Second Late Cancellation

This is not the first time the Mayhem Ball Tour has been abruptly disrupted. In September 2025, Lady Gaga postponed a show in Miami at the last minute after experiencing what she described as extreme vocal strain.

'I am really so so sorry but I need to postpone tonight's show in Miami,' she said at the time, using Instagram to address fans directly. She explained that during rehearsals and her vocal warm-up, her voice had become 'extremely strained' and that both her doctor and vocal coach had advised against performing 'because of the risk it poses.'

Lady Gaga cancels show hours before start time after health issue ➡️ https://t.co/5tM53WDUZG



📷 Getty pic.twitter.com/MgmhBCUAwp — PinkNews (@PinkNews) April 8, 2026

That Miami concert was eventually rescheduled for 13 March 2026, but only after months of uncertainty for ticket holders. The precedent is unlikely to be lost on Montreal fans now facing their own disrupted plans.

There has been no formal indication that the respiratory infection will affect the final three dates of the Mayhem Ball Tour, scheduled for Saint Paul, Minnesota, on Thursday and Friday, and at New York City's Madison Square Garden next Monday. Until tour promoters or Gaga's team confirm otherwise, those shows are expected to go ahead, but nothing is guaranteed.

Mayhem Ball was presented by Lady Gaga as a distinct break from the vast stadium spectacles of her past. Announced in March 2025, shortly after the release of 'Mayhem,' she described it as 'my first arena tour since 2018.'

'There's something electric about a stadium, and I love every moment of those shows,' she said at the time, adding that with the Mayhem Ball she wanted 'a different kind of experience, something more intimate, closer, more connected that lends itself to the live theatrical art I love to create.'

That promise of intimacy is part of why last-minute cancellations hit so sharply. Fans often feel not just like consumers of a ticketed event, but as participants in a shared, tightly choreographed evening with an artist who prides herself on connection.

Lady Gaga, who is preparing to marry her fiancé Michael Polansky, has long maintained a reputation for pushing through demanding tours. When she says she 'truly could not feel worse' about cancelling, it reads as both an apology and a boundary about her own health after years of intense performance schedules.

For Montreal, the Mayhem Ball now has a jagged edge: two nights the singer calls 'magical' and a third that ended quietly on a phone screen, in a few lines from an artist insisting that, for once, the show could not go on.