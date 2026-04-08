British popstar and Girls Aloud star Cheryl's brother, Andrew Tweedy, has been photographed living in a tent outside a supermarket and begging for money, despite the singer's previous attempts to fund his rehabilitation. Reports indicate that Andrew has been homeless since 2021, underscoring a long-running and deeply personal struggle.

The singer's brother has endured a turbulent history of addiction and criminal activity, resulting in repeated cycles through rehabilitation facilities. Most recently, he appeared before South Tyneside Magistrates' Court in March, where he entered a guilty plea for being drunk and disorderly. The charge followed an incident on 25 February, which took place outside the same branch of Morrisons where he is now pitching his tent and seeking charity from the public.

Estranged Brother Seen Begging for Money

The 45-year-old brother of Cheryl has been spotted by locals outside a Morrisons store in Jarrow, South Tyneside. He is also photographed living in a tent behind the branch of the supermarket and reportedly begging people for money.

In the photos, Tweedy was seen sitting next to the entrance to the shop early in the morning while drinking cans of cider. The DailyMail reported that Tweedy has been homeless since 2021 and shared a tent with another homeless friend.

In an interview with The Sun, Tweedy said the singer probably had no idea that he was homeless. 'This is what I'm f***ing living like. I've been begging here for more than three months and it's something that has really broken my heart,' he said. 'I've got so much f***ing pride. With the family I've got, I shouldn't be here. It's horrible,' he added.

He said that none of his family have contacted him, 'Even though Cheryl's not helping me, she's still my family. She probably won't even know I'm on the streets, I don't blame her at all. This is the lowest I've ever been.'

He also revealed that he was forced to live on the streets when his relationship broke down earlier that year.

Andrew Appeared in Court Last Month

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Last month, he appeared before South Tyneside Magistrates' Court and pleaded guilty to a charge of being drunk and disorderly following an incident on 25 February, where police were called to the supermarket after he was seen shouting and swearing at customers. He was handed a six-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £113 ($151).

Tweedy also told the officers that he wanted to get help and that he was back living in the family home in Heaton, Newcastle. He said: 'I'm trying to fix my life and fix my problems. It's a process but it's all just starting.'

The court heard it was his 44th conviction for 115 offences, including armed robbery, for which he was jailed for six years. In 1996, he was placed in a Young Offender Institution for the stabbing of two students in a street fight. He served three years before getting out on parole.

Cherly's Efforts in the Past to Help her Brother

Reports say that Cheryl has tried to help her brother in the past, even spending £20,000 (approximately $26,880) for rehab, but Tweedy admitted: 'I am one of those people that take one step forward and ten steps back. Every time.' Noting that he was scared of letting her down.

While in jail in 2008, Tweedy said, 'Cheryl wants to help me – but I'm too far gone. I know I'm breaking her heart, but I'm not strong enough to sort myself out.'

He added, 'It tears me up to think I'm causing my little sister so much pain. I've told Cheryl she should be ashamed of me, but she says she loves me and she'll never give up on me.'

That same year, Tweedy said he hopes one day he will get his life back on track and repay her little sister for all her kindness.