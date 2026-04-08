The music world was shaken this week after a violent confrontation at a luxury Florida resort ended in gunfire and a high-profile hospitalisation. While Migos star Offset fights to recover from his injuries, police have made a sudden arrest that completely changes the trajectory of the investigation.

Arrest and Investigation at the Hard Rock

After being caught in a shooting outside a Florida casino, rapper Offset is now recovering in a stable condition, a spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday.

Offset with fans moments before getting shot at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel pic.twitter.com/V5qo34J14a — Sayles_Ent (@royal_bobby24) April 7, 2026

rapper Offset (former member of Migos) was shot on April 6, 2026, but the latest confirmed information says he is alive and in stable condition.



The shooting happened outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida around 7 p.m..



It reportedly occurred… pic.twitter.com/kWfROZ6FZG — Tonybrainy Esq. (@Tonybrainy) April 7, 2026

It was also confirmed that the former husband of Cardi B was admitted to the hospital following Monday night's gunfire, and while his specific medical status remains private, police have clarified that his wounds are not life-threatening. This tragic incident comes over three years after the former Migos star lost his cousin, Takeoff, to a fatal shooting at a Houston bowling alley.

Lil Tjay Detained Following Valet Brawl

According to police, the latest violence erupted from a brawl at the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood, north of Miami, where officers have since taken two people into custody. The Seminole Police Department in Florida confirmed the arrest of rapper Lil Tjay, born Tione Jayden Merritt, for the brawl that broke out just before the gunfire. He is currently facing charges of disorderly conduct and driving without a valid license.

'Merritt was booked into the Broward County Jail late last night,' the Seminole Police Department said in its statement. 'A second person detained at the scene has not been charged. The investigation to identify one or more additional persons involved in the incident is ongoing.'

Lil Tjay just walked out of jail calling Offset a snitch after the shooting📍



Tjay: "the last thing I seen was Offset looking at me... that n*gga shot me! that n*gga is a rat n*gga... I'll smack the sh*t out of Offset..."



Reporter: "does he owe you money?"



Tjay: "ask… pic.twitter.com/0msOXepEMA — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) April 7, 2026

Jail records from the Broward County Sheriff's Office suggest Lil Tjay is being held on a $500 (£373.32) bond for the disorderly conduct charge, alongside a separate $2,500 (£1866.59) bond for a traffic offence.

Legal Team Rejects 'False' Shooting Claims

The official police statement appears to validate the growing theory that the shooting is linked to Lil Tjay's arrest, especially given the history of friction between the two artists over an unpaid gambling debt.

While initial reports were plagued by confusion, including false claims that Lil Tjay had not only shot Offset but had also been shot himself, his lawyer, Dawn M. Florio, has moved quickly to shut down the online rumours. In a firm statement, she rejected the speculation and hit back at the misinformation spreading across social media.

'We are issuing this release in regards to false rumors that Lil Tjay was involved in a shooting which occurred at the Valet Area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood which resulting (sic) in non-life threatening injuries to Offset, formerly a member of Migos,' Florio wrote in an Instagram post.

'Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false,' Florio continued. 'We encourage people to consult trusted news sources, and to verify the accuracy of any reporting.'

Recovery and Support for the Migos Star

Following the incident, Offset was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital to be treated for injuries that officials described as 'non-life-threatening'. A spokesperson for the rapper later confirmed his status in a statement to Rolling Stone.

'Offset was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care,' said the spokesperson. 'He is stable and being closely monitored.'

Offset has yet to speak out personally about the attack, but a wave of support from fans and fellow artists has already poured in, with many sharing their hopes for a swift recovery. As the investigation continues, authorities are working to uncover the motive behind the gunfire and determine if more arrests will follow.