Kim Kardashian is said to be 'struggling' to manage 12-year-old North West's growing role in Kanye West's comeback performances, with sources claiming in early April that the reality star fears her daughter is being used as a 'pawn' in her father's return to the spotlight. Concern reportedly intensified after North joined the rapper on stage at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Wednesday 1 April, performing two of their joint tracks in front of a packed crowd.

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Kanye West, 48, has spent the past few years attempting to revive his career after a string of antisemitic remarks and public controversies led to sponsorships being cut, shows cancelled, and his reputation badly damaged.

North, the eldest of his four children with Kardashian, has increasingly become part of that reinvention. At the SoFi show, according to People, the pre-teen performed their collaborations 'Talking' and 'Piercing on My Hand,' a move framed as both a proud father–daughter moment and a strategic element of West's ongoing image rehabilitation.

Kim Fears North Is Being Used as a 'Pawn' in Kanye's Comeback

Behind the scenes, Kim Kardashian, 45, is understood to be deeply uneasy about how central North has become to West's comeback. An unnamed insider quoted by Globe claims Kardashian believes her daughter risks being caught in the crossfire of West's chaotic career and public image.

'Kim is all for building up North's career,' the source told the outlet. 'She fully believes she's got what it takes to be a full-on superstar, but she wants to do it in a considered way and with Kanye, that's never an option. Everything with him is totally chaotic.'

It is a familiar dilemma for any separated parent, but one magnified by fame and the internet's appetite for spectacle. Kardashian has, over the past few years, cultivated a careful public image for her children, involving them in the family's vast media presence while trying, at least outwardly, to maintain control. West, by contrast, has long acted on impulse, from announcing political runs to airing family disputes in song lyrics and live rants.

The source describes the current dynamic as a 'super delicate situation,' not because Kardashian wants to keep North away from her father, but because the power balance is skewed when he offers their daughter the thrill of a stadium stage.

'North is a total daddy's girl and Kim doesn't want to discourage that,' the insider said. 'She thinks the bond they have is great. What worries her is Kanye's volatility. She simply can't trust that he will do what he promises.'

Kanye's Reputation and the Stakes for North West

That volatility is not abstract. West's antisemitic remarks and other public statements have had concrete consequences. According to the BBC, his planned headline appearance at the UK's Wireless Festival this summer was cancelled after sponsors withdrew support and he was reportedly denied entry to Britain on the grounds that his presence 'would not be conducive to the public good.'

In that context, Globe's source paints a bleak picture of what it means for a 12-year-old to be tied to her father's fortunes.

West, they claim, is seen by many as 'one of the most hated men in the world,' and 'the optics of being associated with him are not good for anyone, even his own daughter.' The assessment is harsh and not supported by polling or hard data, but it reflects how sharply his image has shifted in parts of the industry and public perception.

Kardashian, whose own brand relies on partnerships and global goodwill, is said to be acutely aware of those optics. Yet there are limits to how far she can intervene without harming her relationship with North.

The source acknowledges that Kardashian's options are narrow when West offers North opportunities most aspiring performers only dream of.

'North really wants it and once Kanye dangles an opportunity like this, if Kim steps in and blocks it, she's going to be the villain and risk pushing North away,' they said. 'It's a huge nightmare and Kim is having a hard time navigating it.'