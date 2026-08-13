The Los Angeles Lakers are changing hands in a monumental transaction that has stunned the sporting world, as venture capitalist Josh Kushner and former Disney chief executive Bob Iger finalise an unprecedented agreement to acquire the historic NBA franchise for a staggering $12.5 billion, a landmark deal that instantly revives questions about the link between Josh and Donald Trump.

Reported by ESPN, the historic deal surpasses all previous benchmarks, pushing global sports asset valuations to an entirely new tier. Yet, even as sports analysts dissect the financial mechanics of the massive buyout alongside former Disney chief executive Bob Iger, public fascination has gravitated heavily toward the surname of co-frontman Josh Kushner and its prominent, complex place within the broader landscape of American political dynasties.

It is Kushner's surname, however, that has pushed this business story far beyond the news pages. Josh is the younger brother of Jared Kushner, the former senior White House adviser who is married to Trump's daughter Ivanka. That family tie means any major move he makes in public life tends to be viewed through the lens of US politics, whether he wants it or not.

Josh Kushner and Donald Trump: A Complicated Family Link

The connection between Josh and Donald is entirely familial rather than professional. Josh and Jared are both sons of Charles Kushner, the New Jersey real estate developer who built the family's property empire.

Jared became one of Donald's closest political confidants during his presidency, taking on a wide policy brief as a senior adviser and cementing his role inside the Trump circle when he married Ivanka Trump.

Josh, by contrast, has largely operated in a different world. Rather than stepping into the family's bricks-and-mortar business, he has built a career in technology and healthcare investment. He founded Thrive Capital in 2009 and serves as its managing partner. Thrive has backed some of the most recognisable names in the tech sector, including Instagram, Spotify and Slack, helping to shape the digital economy that surrounds everyday life.

In addition to Thrive, he co-founded Oscar Health, a technology-focused health insurance company, and currently serves as its vice-chairman. Oscar has targeted individuals and families purchasing coverage on the Affordable Care Act marketplace, positioning itself as a tech-forward alternative in a heavily regulated industry. None of these ventures are linked, in any documented way, to Donald or his businesses.

Still, it would be naïve to pretend that the names 'Josh and Donald' do not trigger strong reactions, particularly in the United States. Even if there is no evidence that Trump or Jared has any stake or role in the Lakers deal, the proximity is enough for some fans and commentators to wonder what, if anything, it might mean for the direction of one of basketball's flagship teams.

Lakers Sale Puts Josh Kushner and Donald Trump Back in the Spotlight

The Lakers' sale is notable on financial grounds alone. At $12.5 billion, the price sets a new benchmark for a North American sports franchise, surpassing the $10 billion Mark Walter paid for the same team less than two years ago.

According to ESPN, the agreement with Josh and Iger elevates the Lakers above even the richest NFL and MLB clubs in valuation terms, underscoring the NBA's global reach and the particular cachet of the purple and gold.

The involvement of Iger, who steered Disney through a long period of expansion, offers a clear signal about how the new regime may think. Iger's track record is in content, brands and long-term media strategy.

Josh, for his part, brings a portfolio steeped in digital platforms and data-led businesses. The combination suggests an ownership group that is comfortable living at the intersection of sport, entertainment and technology, even if the exact blueprint for the club has yet to be made public.

Officially, nothing in the reporting so far links Donald to the transaction, financially or operationally. There is no indication, for instance, that any Trump-affiliated entity is involved in the ownership structure. Without further disclosures from the parties, any suggestion of deeper ties between this Lakers move and Trump's political or business interests remains speculative and should be treated with caution.

The family dynamic, however, is not going away. Josh is stepping into one of the most visible ownership roles in global sport while still being, unavoidably, Jared's younger brother.

The same surname that opened doors in Manhattan real estate has, in recent years, become shorthand for a broader era of American politics. For some Lakers fans, that will be an irrelevant footnote to a record-breaking takeover. For others, it will be the first thing they Google before deciding how they feel about the club's new custodian.

What can be said with certainty is limited but clear. Josh and Donald are connected through Jared's marriage to Ivanka. Josh's money in this deal comes from his own investment ventures, not from the Trump Organisation, based on information reported so far. And unless the new owners choose to address it directly, the distance between their business plans for the Lakers and the political history of Josh's extended family will remain something outsiders debate, rather than a matter of public record.