Donald Trump's health is again under scrutiny in Washington after a prominent cardiologist warned of a visible 'decline' in the 80-year-old president, following reports that he struggled to stay awake and walk steadily during recent public events in the Oval Office.

The alarm was sounded by Dr Jonathan Reiner, a former cardiologist to ex–Vice President Dick Cheney, and amplified on by political reporter Sarah Ewall-Wice, who said concern about Trump's fitness to lead is now 'all-consuming' among many in the US capital.

Questions about Trump's health have flared intermittently throughout his current term, then receded as fresh crises, conflicts and scandals crowded the agenda. This latest round was triggered when Trump appeared to fall asleep in the middle of an Oval Office event, an incident that Reiner used as a vivid example of what he argues is a pattern of worrying signs being brushed aside by the White House.

While presidential health is always a touchy subject, the stakes are plainly higher when the commander-in-chief is 80 and overseeing what Ewall-Wice described as the chaos of 'MAGA 2.0,' including a months-long war with Iran.

Doctor's Warning Over Donald Trump Health Questions

Reiner said that the American public 'deserves answers' about what he sees as Trump's obvious physical decline. He did not hedge his language. 'Despite reassurances from the White House to the contrary, at times over the past year, the president has not looked well,' he argued.

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Reiner, who has treated some of the most powerful officials in Washington, pointed out to a string of visible issues. He said Trump, 'probably the most photographed president in American history', has repeatedly been seen with large bruises on both hands, swelling in his legs and moments where he appears to struggle to stay awake.

He also flagged the use of 'advanced imaging' on the president for reasons that have not been publicly explained. Each detail on its own might be waved away.

Taken together, Reiner said, they leave the public 'to wonder whether the nation's leader is OK.'

None of this is a proven medical diagnosis. Reiner is effectively reading symptoms from afar, and the White House has not released medical records that would either confirm or rebut his suspicions. Without that transparency, it is, at best, informed speculation. As such, his commentary should be treated with some caution until more concrete information is released.

Ewall-Wice quoting Reiner's essay said the piece is already fuellng a new round of private chatter in political circles, but she was blunt about how quickly such worries tend to evaporate in Washington once the immediate news cycle shifts. She said, has been documenting Trump's apparent ailments throughout his term, even as much of the mainstream press turns away.

White House Pushback as Donald Trump Struggles in Public

If the medical criticism was pointed, the political response from Trump's team was ferocious. White House spokesperson Davis Ingle dismissed Reiner as effectively a partisan actor. 'If it quacks like a duck, it may actually just be a Democrat hack doctor,' he said. Ingle insisted Trump is 'the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history,' and accused 'so-called medical professionals' of breaking their Hippocratic oath by engaging in 'armchair diagnosis or false speculation for political purposes.'

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has previously offered benign explanations for some of the most noticeable signs. Trump's bruised hands, she said, were consistent with his high-dose aspirin regimen or simply the consequence of 'frequent handshaking.' Neither she nor Ingle addressed the reported Oval Office sleeping episode or the claims of leg swelling and balance problems in any detail.

Ewall-Wice, who has observed Trump closely, said it is obvious that 'different aspects to how he carries himself, to how he looks' have shifted as he has aged.

In her view, the White House response has been to shut down almost every line of enquiry. 'They have been completely shutting down or in some cases, combative about questions about his health,' she said, describing the situation as 'an ongoing mystery.'

Outside Washington, though, she suggested there is less reluctance to speak plainly. The reporter said she now gets more queries about Trump's appearance and health from 'everyday people across America than anything else that ever happens out of Washington, D.C.' Those questions focus on what they can see with their own eyes: his occasional public sleeping fits, the way he sometimes appears unable to walk in a straight line, and the odd spectacle of heavily made-up hands.

Ewall-Wice drew a parallel with the anxiety that surrounded Joe Biden's final years in office, when footage of the then-president stumbling or speaking haltingly became a recurring political flashpoint. In Trump's case, she suggested, there is an added layer of taboo in the capital's political class, who often treat presidential frailty as something to be whispered about rather than interrogated unless an intervention by a figure like Reiner briefly forces it into the open.

Nothing about Trump's underlying medical condition has been independently verified, because the administration has chosen not to provide detailed, up-to-date health disclosures. The images, the bruises, the stumbles and the naps are real enough. What they add up to remains, pointedly, unanswered.