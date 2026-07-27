Questions have emerged among Joe Rogan fans over Trump family gains from military drone deals in the Iran war, following reports of investments by the president's sons in firms securing Pentagon contracts. As of late July 2026, the conflict that began on 28 February continues to drive demand for unmanned systems, with Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr linked to several defence technology companies.

Trump Sons Back Multiple Drone Companies

Donald Trump Jr holds a stake in Unusual Machines, a drone parts firm that received a $620 million (£464.4 million) loan from the Department of Defence's Office of Strategic Capital, the largest of its kind.

He also sits on its board. Eric Trump has invested in Xtend, an Israeli firm whose attack drones have been deployed in the Middle East under a multimillion-dollar contract.

Both brothers backed Powerus, a Florida-based drone startup that merged with a Trump-linked golf company and later secured an Air Force order for interceptor drones.

These moves came amid a broader push for US-made drones after a 2025 ban on foreign imports and an executive order accelerating domestic production. Unusual Machines itself invested further in Powerus this year. The companies have generated at least $3.2 billion (£2.4 billion) in direct government business since the sons' involvement, according to analysis of federal records.

Read more 'Do the Math Yourself': Analyst Accuses Donald Trump Family of Profiteering Off Iran War 'Do the Math Yourself': Analyst Accuses Donald Trump Family of Profiteering Off Iran War

Most of that sum stems from established firms like Anduril and SpaceX, though newer drone makers also benefited from the surge in demand. Powerus was selected to compete in the Pentagon's Drone Dominance Program. Critics note the timing, with investments preceding or coinciding with the war's escalation of drone needs for both offensive and defensive roles in the region.

Analysts Highlight Potential Conflicts

Business analyst Ed Elson recently accused the family of profiteering, stating 'do the math yourself' when pointing to pre-war stakes in tactical drone manufacturers supplying the US government.

He suggested either exceptional investing skill or insider advantages. Rep Jason Crow linked the pattern directly to the conflict, observing that more war means more money in the Trump family's pockets after firms tied to the sons received around $3.7 billion (£2.8 billion) in federal funds since the second term began.

Three of those firms had no prior contracts before the administration took office. Ten of fifteen linked companies already held some government business, yet the overall increase has drawn attention from oversight groups.

Rogan Audience Raises Questions Over Alignments

Rogan has voiced concerns about the Iran war itself on his podcast, telling guests it leaves the US vulnerable after heavy missile use and that most conservatives never wanted it.

His audience, many of whom backed Trump in 2024 on an America-first platform, has begun questioning whether family financial interests align with that stance. Social media reactions from former supporters echo unease over the optics of sons investing in systems now in high demand for the prolonged campaign.

The White House has not addressed specific claims of conflicts, while the sons describe their roles as passive minority investments with no operational involvement. As strikes continue into late July and supplemental funding requests reach tens of billions for the operation, the drone sector remains a focal point of the military effort and the accompanying scrutiny from listeners and lawmakers alike.