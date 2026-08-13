A retired FBI agent has claimed that investigators mishandled the early hours of the Nancy Guthrie case, arguing the crime scene around the missing 84-year-old's Tucson home should have been 'fifteen times bigger' from day one.

Speaking about the February disappearance in Arizona, former special agent Maureen O'Connell said local deputies failed to secure a wide enough perimeter when they first arrived.

The criticism, centred on how the scene was taped off and examined, has renewed scrutiny of the response to the Today presenter Savannah Guthrie's mother vanishing in the night.

O'Connell made her remarks in an interview about the continuing search, which is now more than six months old. Her assessment has quickly become a focal point in the wider debate over what went wrong in the Nancy Guthrie investigation.

How the Nancy Guthrie Investigation Unfolded

Investigators in Pima County initially approached the call as a potential missing-person incident, a scenario that, as O'Connell noted, often turns out to involve someone who has simply wandered off.

She said that mindset may have shaped what deputies did, and did not, preserve on the morning Nancy was reported missing.

According to O'Connell, speaking with Brian Entin of Brian Entin Investigates, the first officers on scene should have assumed far worse until proven otherwise. She argued that from the moment any sign of foul play emerged, the entire block outside Guthrie's Tucson home ought to have been locked down.

Instead, she said, the street was left open long enough for police, press and curious onlookers to move in and out, risking contamination of potential evidence.

'If it was an FBI case initially, and we saw that she was likely removed from the front of that house but intended to go out the back of the house, those pots would have been gone, the door handles would have probably been gone,' she said of the front entryway and rear doors. 'That mat, 100%, would have been gone.'

Crime Scene Should Have Been Bigger

It can be recalled that the Pima County Sheriff's Department has been working with federal authorities as the disappearance dragged on with no breakthrough.

O'Connell, however, believes the foundational work on the scene fell short. In her view, the Nancy Guthrie crime scene was defined far too narrowly in those crucial first hours.

'The crime scene should've been 15 times bigger than it was,' she said, describing what she would have expected from a federal evidence team.

She explained that, in a case where forced removal is suspected, investigators should scour the 'entire circumference of the residence' and the surrounding approaches for shoe impressions, tyre marks, crushed grass and any sign that someone stood, waited or moved through the property.

O'Connell said that under an FBI-led protocol, the street itself would likely have been blocked, lined with yellow tape and treated as a potential evidence field, not a through-road.

'Our crime scene yellow tape would have been, the street would have been blocked off because we would have been looking for tire impressions and shoe impressions,' she added, while acknowledging that deputies initially believed they were dealing with a relatively routine missing-person call.

Pressure Builds as Nancy Guthrie Case Stalls

Insiders quoted in the coverage of the case say patience with the slow pace of the Nancy Guthrie investigation is wearing thin.

Sources close to the family have reportedly called for the FBI to assume a larger role after more than six months with 'barely any leads'. One unnamed source complained that 'there's a killer on the loose' and urged agencies to 'stop the childish finger-pointing' and focus on catching whoever is responsible.

Those frustrations mirror unease among some law enforcement veterans. Other retired agents have publicly questioned why federal teams were not on the ground in Tucson from day one, and why the crime scene protocol appeared looser than in comparable high-risk disappearances.

There is no public indication, however, that current investigators are ready to concede those early calls were wrong. Officially, the sheriff's department has maintained that it is pursuing every credible lead and working closely with federal partners.

The case has also clearly taken a toll on those inside Guthrie's circle. People familiar with the investigation have been described as 'shocked and disturbed' by the lack of visible progress. Six months on from the initial search, they are still waiting for a solid suspect, a body, or at least a coherent theory that moves beyond conjecture.

Savannah Guthrie's Public Plea for Her Mother

Savannah Guthrie recently made a highly personal appeal for information about her mother's fate. On 27 July, the Today presenter posted a video on Instagram marking six months since Nancy vanished.

'Our family is in agony; we are in a nightmare that will not end. Nothing about our situation has changed,' she said. 'We have done our part. We will never stop looking for her. We will always ache for her and feel that hole in our hearts.'

She then turned her words towards the unknown abductor. 'I'm asking you, begging you to do the right thing now,' she said. 'Make the right choice. Help us find her. Tell us where to look for her. I truly believe it is never too late to do the right thing.'

Meanwhile, O'Connell, who now advises high-profile clients on dealing with law enforcement, suggested in the wider conversation that Savannah's message sounded as if it was aimed at a specific person, though she conceded she does not have access to the full investigative file.

Read more Did a Four-Day Police Delay Cost the Nancy Guthrie Search Crucial Video Evidence? Did a Four-Day Police Delay Cost the Nancy Guthrie Search Crucial Video Evidence?

Nancy Guthrie disappeared in the early hours of 1 February from her home in Tucson, Arizona. The Pima County Sheriff's Department has been investigating the possibility that she was forcibly removed from the property.

Officials have treated the case as a likely abduction, rather than a simple 'walk-away' by an elderly woman, although they have not announced any suspects. Despite extensive searches and national media attention, there have been few publicly disclosed leads.

If, as several retired experts suspect, someone in Nancy's orbit has been silently watching the coverage, the hope is that the combination of public pressure, renewed profiling work and careful re-examination of that much-contested crime scene will eventually nudge them, or someone close to them, into talking. It only takes one tip, as the saying goes, but right now that tip is still missing.