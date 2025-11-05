Latest casting rumours swirling around HBO's Harry Potter series could mean it is making another change from the original films.

The role of a 'narrator' has reportedly been added to the show, and it seems production has found an actor to play it.

British actor Tom Turner (Ready Player One, Cruella) is said to have been tapped for the role — a new addition that was never part of the eight original films. Both Warner Bros. and HBO have yet to confirm the development.

Mixed Fan Reactions

The rumour, first reported by Redanian Intelligence last Friday, has left 'Potterheads' divided over the idea of hearing a voice-over in the series.

Fans took to the r/HarryPotterHBO subreddit to react to the surprise change, debating how the narrator might be integrated into the story.

One fan wrote that they were unsure about having 'constant narration' throughout the show, adding: 'I don't really find the narrator necessary.'

Another commented: 'I wonder if it will be a bit like Call the Midwife or Bridgerton, with an intro and outro from the narrator,' comparing the potential format to those popular UK shows.

A third speculated that it might not be an actual voice narrating the episodes, but rather an on-screen role or 'a voice on a radio or TV'.

Other Changes the Series Have Made

HBO's series adaptation of the beloved fantasy novel already made previous changes from the books and the films that fans could have never expected.

This includes the colour blind casting for the role of Severus Snape, who will be played by Ghanian-British actor Paapa Essiedu. It was met by sharply divided reactions from fans, with some arguing that they casted him to generate controversy and appeal to progressive audiences.

A portion of the fanbase defended the choice, saying that Essiedu is talented enough to pull off the role. Others are condemning the negative reactions as racist for refusing to accept a black actor in a role that was not explicitly described as white in the source material.

The 35-year-old actor is known for his roles in the comedy-drama series I May Destroy You and The Lazarus Project, as the show's lead character.

The series is also committed to digging deep in the wizarding world's lore by showing things that the original films left out from the book.

Set photos that circulated online have confirmed some flashback scenes that were not included in Sorcerer's Stone will be included in the first season.

The outfit! 🤩



The tiny man in a violet cloack spotted filming the HARRY POTTER TV series in Hoddesdon



(credit to Nick Edwards) pic.twitter.com/mNnjlnLK6s — Wizarding World Direct (@WW_Direct) September 23, 2025

Vernon Dursley bumping into the wizard in the HARRY POTTER TV series



100% book accurate! 👏



(credit to Nick Edwards) pic.twitter.com/uBiItzdClM — Wizarding World Direct (@WW_Direct) September 23, 2025

The Official Cast

While the 'narrator' role is yet to be confirmed, the official cast members are led by the child actors who will play the story's holy trinity: Dominic McLaughlin (Harry Potter), Alastair Stout (Ronald Weasley), and Arabella Stanton (Hermione Granger).

John Lithgow (Terms of Endearment, Conclave) will play Hogwarts' headmaster Albus Dumbledore alongside Janet McTeer (Ozark) as Transfiguration teacher Professor Minerva McGonagall, Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead) as gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid, Paapa Essiedu as Potions Master Severus Snape, and Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy.

The series is slated for a 2027 release by HBO.