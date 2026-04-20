Billy Strings' injury has been confirmed following a skateboarding accident on Saturday. The American bluegrass artist shared a graphic X-ray on Instagram revealing a broken tibia and fibula sustained in a skateboarding fall that cut short his concert over the weekend.

The incident occurred backstage at the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia, moments before his encore performance.

Injury and Aftermath

Strings reportedly attempted a kickflip while skateboarding towards the stage between songs but lost his balance and fell heavily on the pavement. The accident resulted in a broken leg, though Strings managed to get up and leave the stage.

Crew members assisted him into a wheelchair shortly afterwards, according to Live for Live Music. Video footage captured by an attendee shows Strings lying on the ground in pain after the fall and being moved away from the stage area.

One ticket holder also shared a clip of Strings performing moments before the accident. 'Missed out on the encore, but he tore the house down,' they wrote. Another fan posted a concert highlight with the caption, 'Moments before Billy Strings broke his leg.'

A 911 dispatch call confirmed that an artist had suffered a broken leg, with personnel coordinating to transport Strings out of the arena discreetly. An ambulance was later seen leaving the venue bound for the UVA Medical Centre.

Peers and Fans Wish for Speedy Recovery

Fans flooded the comments on Strings' Instagram post with messages of support, including comedian Theo Von, who wrote, 'Heal up, champ.' Members of the band Thursday added, 'Get well soon, sir,' while others commented, 'You got this, Billy' and 'Billy, I hope it's a swift recovery.'

Strings later reassured fans that all was well despite the mishap by posting highlights from Saturday's concert. Fans praised the performances, with many urging the artist to take his time recovering. 'May your medical team get you on the path to healing. We hope for a good recovery, no matter how long it takes. We'll be here when you're ready!' one user wrote.

Strings had recently posted clips of himself skateboarding, including a jump shot before night one in Charlottesville, showcasing his skill. No full video of the failed kickflip appears to be publicly available, but clips show him rolling in pain backstage.

According to his official events website, Strings is still scheduled to perform sold-out shows in Charleston, West Virginia, and Fishers, Indiana. His team has yet to update fans on his condition. Strings has four events left in April, followed by two shows in Austin, Texas, in July.

Career Breakout and Rise to Stardom

Born William Lee Apostol in October 1992, Strings rose from a troubled Michigan childhood to bluegrass stardom. His stepfather introduced him to the genre, blending influences from rock, metal and jam bands into his virtuosic flatpicking style.

He gained attention with his 2017 debut album Turmoil & Tinfoil, which pushed bluegrass boundaries with psychedelic elements. His 2019 breakthrough Home topped Billboard's Bluegrass Albums chart and won a Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album in 2021.

The International Bluegrass Music Association named Strings Guitar Player of the Year in 2019. Known for high-energy live shows, he has performed with music icons including Willie Nelson and Dead & Company. He is also credited with redefining modern bluegrass, often drawing on his personal struggles with addiction in his songwriting.