IG model Klaudiaglam is in a critical condition after being struck by a car outside a nightclub in Soho, central London, in an incident that has triggered a major police investigation and widespread online speculation. A 29-year-old woman, Gabrielle Carrington, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving, and drink driving.

The incident, which took place in the early hours of 20 April, is being treated as a serious hit-and-run case. Emergency services were called to the scene after reports that a pedestrian had been trapped beneath a vehicle outside a busy nightlife venue. Klaudiaglam was rushed to the hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Read more 10 Photos of Klaudia Glam: Influencer in Critical Condition After Being Struck in Viral London Horror Crash 10 Photos of Klaudia Glam: Influencer in Critical Condition After Being Struck in Viral London Horror Crash

Soho Nightclub Hit-and-Run Under Investigation

Police confirmed that the collision occurred outside a nightclub in Soho, a central London district known for its nightlife and heavy foot traffic at weekends. Officers attended the scene shortly after reports of a woman being struck by a vehicle in what has now become a major criminal investigation.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene as emergency crews arrived, with crowds gathering outside the venue. The area was cordoned off while paramedics provided emergency treatment before transporting the injured influencer to the hospital.

Gabrielle Carrington has since been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody as inquiries continue.

Viral Videos Spark Online Attention

Shortly after the collision, videos began circulating widely on social media platforms, appearing to show the moments before and during the incident. The footage shows a vehicle outside the nightclub as bystanders react in alarm, with some voices heard shouting warnings.

🔥🚨BREAKING: IG model Klaudiaglam has reportedly passed away after being run over by a car outside a nightclub in Soho driven by a "rival" social media star who has not been named yet.



Videos of the incident went viral on social media, with bystanders being heard shouting,... pic.twitter.com/59boDADftF — Dom Lucre | Stealer of Narratives (@dom_lucre) April 20, 2026

The videos have not been independently verified by authorities, but police have confirmed they are reviewing all available digital evidence, including CCTV and mobile phone recordings.

The rapid spread of the footage has intensified public interest in the case, with discussions trending across Instagram, X, and TikTok.

Arrest Made on Suspicion of Serious Offences

The Metropolitan Police said that Carrington has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving, and drink driving.

She remains in police custody while investigators gather evidence from the scene, including forensic analysis, CCTV footage, and witness statements.

Police have urged the public not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding the incident as inquiries are ongoing.

Klaudiaglam Remains in Critical Condition

Klaudiaglam, an Instagram influencer with more than 260,000 followers, is known for her lifestyle and fashion content. She has built a significant online presence through regular posts and collaborations with brands.

Following the incident, supporters have flooded her social media accounts with messages of concern and support. Medical staff have confirmed she remains in a critical condition as specialists continue treatment.

There have been unverified claims circulating on social media suggesting that Klaudiaglam may have died following the incident. However, these reports have not been confirmed by police, hospital officials, or any credible news sources, and authorities have not announced her death.

Who is Klaudiaglam?

Klaudiaglam, whose real name is reported to be Klaudia Zakrzewska, is an Instagram influencer known for her fashion, lifestyle, and travel-related content. She has built a following of more than 260,000 users on the platform, where she regularly shares curated posts featuring luxury aesthetics, beauty content, and branded collaborations.

She has been active across social media for several years and is part of a wider network of digital creators who monetise content through sponsorships, partnerships, and online engagement. Her profile has attracted a global audience, with followers engaging in her updates across Instagram and other platforms.

Klaudiaglam's online presence has recently drawn heightened attention following the Soho nightclub incident, with her name trending across multiple social media platforms. Supporters and followers have been posting messages of concern as news of her condition continues to develop.

Authorities have not released additional verified personal background details beyond confirming her involvement in the incident under investigation.