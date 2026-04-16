Olivia Rodrigo has been photographed on a dinner outing with Cameron Winter in Los Angeles, marking the first time she has been linked to a new partner following her reported split from Louis Partridge.

Images published by TMZ show the pair leaving a restaurant together on the evening of 14 April, walking closely and departing in the same vehicle. The outlet reported that the two appeared 'locked in on each other' after dining at Chateau Marmont.

Olivia Rodrigo and Cameron Winter in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/x4bhYgPCCu — 21 (@21metgala) April 15, 2026

The sighting comes months after reports that Rodrigo and Partridge ended their relationship in December 2025. Neither Rodrigo nor her representatives have confirmed a new relationship, and there has been no official comment on the outing.

Dinner Sighting in Los Angeles

According to TMZ, Rodrigo and Winter were seen together after a dinner in West Hollywood, dressed casually and leaving the venue side by side. Photographs show the singer wearing jeans, a red cardigan and a cap, while Winter appeared similarly relaxed.

👀 Exclusive: Olivia Rodrigo was spotted on a dinner date with Geese singer Cameron Winter.



Credit: Backgrid pic.twitter.com/emAJkjggMc — TMZ (@TMZ) April 15, 2026

The pair were reported to have left in the same car following the meal. The images quickly circulated across social media, where fans began discussing the possibility of a new relationship.

No public statements have been made about the nature of the meeting.

Connection Through Music Projects

Rodrigo and Winter both contributed to the HELP(2) benefit compilation earlier this year, linking them through the same charity project.

Winter is the lead singer of indie rock band Geese, which has gained attention over the past year for its releases and festival appearances, including a scheduled appearance at Coachella. His profile remains lower than Rodrigo's global reach, though the sighting has brought increased attention to his work.

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There has been no confirmation of any collaboration between the two artists beyond their involvement in the same project.

Previous Relationship With Louis Partridge

Rodrigo was most recently linked to Partridge, known for his role in Enola Holmes. Reports in late 2025 suggested the pair had separated after approximately two years together.

In an interview with British Vogue, Rodrigo said she had spent extended time in London while working on her upcoming album, describing the project as shaped by 'London vibes' and personal experiences during that period. The relationship was previously referenced in her music and public appearances, including festival performances in the UK.

Neither Rodrigo nor Partridge publicly confirmed the reported split, and both have kept details of their relationship private. Their last known public appearances together were in late 2025.

New Era Ahead for Rodrigo

The sighting comes as Rodrigo prepares to release her third studio album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, scheduled for June 2026.

In recent interviews, she has described the project as more experimental, with a focus on love, insecurity and emotional vulnerability. She said writing from a 'joyful place' presented a creative challenge, marking a shift from the heartbreak-driven themes that defined her earlier work.

The timing of the outing has drawn attention as she enters a new promotional cycle.

ok so i actually would like to reveal here that i saw them together in early april.. outside a deli in bedstuy.. and you guys? he was lighting her cigarette <3 https://t.co/YtWLaxcMQH — grazia (@sofungrass) April 15, 2026

y’all they’re obviously not dating look at the way they walk next to each other as if social distancing was still a thing pic.twitter.com/P9WQAcDjvj — percy jackson (@elijahhrry) April 15, 2026

Are They Dating?

There is currently no confirmation that Olivia Rodrigo and Cameron Winter are in a relationship. The Los Angeles sighting marks their first public appearance together, and neither has addressed the speculation. Representatives for Rodrigo have not commented, and Winter has not made any public statement.

At present, the meeting remains an unconfirmed personal outing.