Selena Gomez recently appeared on Instagram Live to talk to her millions of fans. But what was supposed to be a night of conversation turned into a controversy after the singer was accused of saying things that she did not say while she was online.

An X user alleged that Gomez announced that she's pregnant with her and Benny Blanco's first child. Gomez allegedly also outed Justin Bieber for reaching out to her amid his marital problems with Hailey Bieber. Since there's so much history between the exes, it's worth investigating whether the claims are true or not.

Selena Gomez Did Not Talk About Justin Bieber

X user @freakin_snow uploaded a clip from Gomez's recent Instagram Live and wrote a caption that seemed as though it was based on facts.

'Selena Gomez has taken to IG live to address the recent controversy in her marriage. She stated that despite having issues, she's still married to Benny Blanco. She debunked all the rumours that she cheated on Benny with her ex Justin Bieber. She said Justin tried to contact her when he was having a difficult time with his wife, Hailey, but she completely shut him out. She also pointed out that she's expecting a baby with Benny. Wow, congratulations to Selena and Benny,' the caption read.

Selena Gomez has taken to IG live to address the recent controversy in her marriage. She stated that despite having issues she’s still married to Benny Blanco.



She debunked all the rumors that she cheated on Benny with her ex Justin Bierber. She said Justin tried to contact… pic.twitter.com/D87FEbCMse — Snow-White (@freakin_snow) May 2, 2026

However, nowhere in the video uploaded did Gomez say any of these things. While it is true that rumours have been swirling about Gomez and Blanco's marriage, the couple has been adamant in trying to prove that everything is fine between them. Gomez also shared a series of photos with her husband on her Instagram account.

Read more Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Fuel Breakup Buzz As Couple Allegedly 'Unfollow' Each Other On Instagram Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Fuel Breakup Buzz As Couple Allegedly 'Unfollow' Each Other On Instagram

Gomez did not mention her ex-boyfriend, Bieber, during her Instagram Live. The exes have both moved on and are also both married to their respective partners. While it is understandable that some fans of Bieber and Gomez are still rooting for them to get back together, this is unlikely. Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, already have a child together.

No Pregnancy Announcement

The 'Love You Like a Love Song' singer did not announce her pregnancy during her Instagram Live. If Gomez is already expecting her first child, the news would have come from more reputable sources, not an unverified social media post.

Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber Feud Revived

Selena Gomez completely crashes out on live, calling out Hailey Bieber for coming at her publicly and claiming Justin Bieber has been in her DMs repeatedly 😳



“I don’t get why you went live trying to tear me down”

“Go get your husband, don’t go live saying all this bs” pic.twitter.com/vTV2SDrYvC — Random Feed (@ipostrandom21) May 1, 2026

A second X user also made further claims about Gomez's recent Instagram Live. Ipostrandom21 claimed that Gomez publicly called out Hailey for coming at her publicly and accusing her of having private DMs with Bieber. However, the video uploaded by the X user shows Gomez talking about makeup.

'Selena Made Him'

Earlier this year, an insider told The Tab that Gomez and Bieber have both moved on, so they are not on speaking terms. 'They grew up with each other and went through some of the biggest times of their careers. [They've] seen things together that most people never see and for that, he will always carry a flame for Selena. Justin thinks Hailey has saved him, but it was Selena who made him,' the insider said.

Gomez and Bieber were in an on-again-off-again relationship for many years. They reportedly got back together sometime between 2017 and 2018, but they ultimately decided that going their separate ways was what was best for them.

Gomez has not publicly addressed the false claims circulating from her Instagram Live. The original X post by @freakin_snow remains live at the time of publication.