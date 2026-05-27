A massive chemical tank implosion at a Washington paper mill has killed one worker and left nine others missing, with officials now conceding there is 'no hope for rescue'. By Tuesday evening, emergency crews had effectively shifted from searching for survivors to recovering bodies from one of the state's deadliest industrial accidents in recent years.

Catastrophic Tank Collapse Triggers Deadly Scene

The explosion happened Tuesday at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging Co. mill in Longview, Washington, where a giant storage tank containing roughly 900,000 gallons of corrosive 'white liquor' imploded and collapsed without warning.

Authorities confirmed one death by nightfall. Nine workers remained unaccounted for.

Another nine people were injured, including a firefighter responding to the emergency. Several suffered severe burns and inhalation injuries after the chemical release tore through part of the sprawling paper mill complex.

Cowlitz Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Goldstein said during a press conference, 'At the moment we are not aware of any rescues that are yet to be made.'

Officials repeatedly referred to the operation as a recovery effort rather than a rescue mission, underscoring how rapidly hopes of finding survivors had faded.

Emergency teams suspended overnight operations because the site remained dangerously unstable. Roughly 90,000 gallons of the caustic chemical mixture were still trapped inside the collapsed tank Tuesday night, raising fears of another structural failure or additional leaks.

'We don't know until we know, hopefully tomorrow, how we can stabilise the tank,' Goldstein said. Authorities were still determining whether to remove the chemical first or reinforce the damaged structure before recovery teams could safely enter.

Families Demand Answers As Vigil Held

Outside the facility, the mood shifted from confusion to anger as families gathered for updates that often failed to come.

Some relatives waited near the plant entrance for hours while others headed to a nearby union hall converted into a family assistance centre. Witnesses described emotional scenes as workers' families embraced, cried and tried to piece together what had happened inside the mill.

Tensions spilled into public view during the evening briefing when two parents interrupted officials, saying their sons worked at the plant and that nobody from company management had contacted them directly.

State and federal officials, including Governor Bob Ferguson and Senator Patty Murray, addressed the media, yet no representative from the company spoke publicly during the briefing.

Later that night, dozens of residents attended a candlelight vigil at a local park.

Crystal Moldenhauer, a Longview resident who said friends remained missing inside the facility, described a city gripped by fear and uncertainty.

'We're all still waiting for answers,' she said. 'There's families that have been torn apart, and we don't know why.'

That sense of shock runs deep in Longview, a city built around the timber and paper industries since the 1920s.

Plant Sits At Centre Of Longview Economy

The Nippon Dynawave facility employs about 1,000 people and produces paper products used in cartons, tissues, cups and packaging materials. The mill has operated along the Columbia River since 1953 and remains one of the area's major employers.

Goldstein acknowledged the personal toll on emergency crews responding to the disaster.

'The people who are responders here have friends and relatives that work on site,' he said.

The chemical involved in the implosion, known as white liquor, is widely used in paper manufacturing. Made primarily from sodium hydroxide and sodium sulfide, the substance is highly corrosive and can cause severe chemical burns and respiratory injuries.

Washington's Department of Ecology confirmed part of the chemical spill entered a drainage ditch after the tank rupture. Environmental teams were dispatched to assess contamination risks, although officials stressed there was no immediate threat to the public.

Read more What Happened at Nippon Dynawave Packaging Company? At Least 1 Dead, Multiple Injured After Chemical Explosion What Happened at Nippon Dynawave Packaging Company? At Least 1 Dead, Multiple Injured After Chemical Explosion

Safety Record Faces Fresh Scrutiny

Even before investigators determined what caused the implosion, questions emerged about the facility's safety history.

Washington's Department of Labor and Industries confirmed two active safety complaints involving the mill were already under investigation before Tuesday's collapse.

One involved concerns surrounding a valve connected to an ammonia tank. Another focused on a sinkhole caused by a failed drainage system.

Officials said neither complaint was linked to the tank that imploded.

State records also show the company has received three workplace safety violations since 2021, resulting in fines totalling $3,400 (£2,528.97). Those incidents included inadequate fall protection and the movement of machinery before investigators completed an inquiry into a workplace accident involving an amputated finger.

Recovery operations are expected to resume on Wednesday morning once crews determine how to secure the wreckage.