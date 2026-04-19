An anonymous post on X has renewed online speculation that Tyler Robinson, charged in connection with the death of Charlie Kirk, may have been wrongly identified as the shooter. Multiple voices online have called for a more thorough investigation, citing discrepancies between the initial witness description of a suspect and Robinson's appearance.

Robinson's defence attorneys have also requested that cameras be banned from the courtroom when he heads to his preliminary hearing scheduled for next month. Robinson has not entered a plea for the multiple charges he is facing, including aggravated murder, felony use of a firearm, obstruction of justice, and witness tampering.

Was Tyler Robinson Framed?

On X, user ProjectConstitu suggested that the man wearing an all-black ensemble seen on the roof of a school in Utah could not have been Robinson. The initial description provided by construction worker Dylan Hope revealed that the man had greasy hair and was wearing a black trench coat, black cargo pants, and black sunglasses.

🚨FBI IGNORED Eyewitnesses Who Saw Shooter In ALL-BLACK Up Close—Construction Worker Dylan Hope Speaks Out 🕵️‍♂️👀



The "official" story of the Charlie Kirk assassination looks less like a federal investigation and more like a poorly engineered cover up.



Picture this: On September… pic.twitter.com/YXPnNTCvCx — Project Constitution (@ProjectConstitu) April 19, 2026

The identity of the man wearing the all-black ensemble has never been revealed. In his place, federal authorities claimed it was Robinson who went on the roof and positioned himself to target Kirk during a speaking event in Utah.

Read more Did Tyler Robinson Kill Charlie Kirk? Unsealed Ballistics Report Sparks New Fury Did Tyler Robinson Kill Charlie Kirk? Unsealed Ballistics Report Sparks New Fury

'But then the feds stepped in. And suddenly, the man in the black mask vanished into the "fed-slop" ether. In his place, they gave us Tyler Robinson. A kid in a T-shirt and jeans who (allegedly) "dropped" onto a roof with a rifle that nobody saw him carry,' the user wrote.

A video of Candace Owens saying that the eyewitness definitively said the man on the roof could not have been Robinson because their description does not match was included in the post. Owens, speaking in the clip, alleged that Robinson had been framed and claimed that federal authorities were concealing the identity of the real perpetrator.

Netizens React to Conspiracy Theory

Several netizens seemed convinced that Robinson is innocent. They said that the young man doesn't fit the description of someone having long, greasy hair. Others also supported the allegations that he must have been framed.

💯💯💯 “Long greasy black hair” sure doesn’t match the “Tyler in the stairwell” or “Tyler walking down the street” images/videos we’ve been given. — Bri (@xMsLegendxBri) April 19, 2026

'Long greasy black hair sure doesn't match the 'Tyler in the stairwell' or 'Tyler walking down the street' images/videos we've been given,' one person wrote.

Yea. Idk. THIS WHOLE THING STINKS TO HIGH HEAVEN!And what about the theory it was an explosive in his mic???

It's all a big Smoke and Mirrors Scheme .... I Don't Trust Anything I'm Hearing. — DJML (@DJML412070) April 19, 2026

'Yea. Idk. THIS WHOLE THING STINKS TO HIGH HEAVEN!And what about the theory it was an explosive in his mic??? It's all a big Smoke and Mirrors Scheme... I Don't Trust Anything I'm Hearing,' another person wrote.

Same thing they did with the Butler Shooter kid. Why would you wash the roof off before processing it for evidence ? — IndianRider (@popcornspops4) April 19, 2026

'Same thing they did with the Butler Shooter kid. Why would you wash the roof off before processing it for evidence?' a third person commented.

Cryptic Text Messages Between Roommates

While the speculation continues online, evidence presented in the case may point in a different direction. Robinson's former roommate came forward with cryptic text messages that prosecutors say suggest Robinson was involved in Kirk's death.

Robinson reportedly left a note under his keyboard that said he had an opportunity to take Charlie out and he would take it. When the roommate asked if Robinson was the one who did it, he received a reply saying that he was.

In another text message, Robinson told his roommate that a 'crazy old dude' in similar clothing was interrogated by authorities. As for his stated reason for allegedly murdering Kirk, Robinson told his roommate that he had enough of all the hatred in the world, and that some hatred cannot be negotiated out.