A Tennessee school board member has been charged with assault after allegedly putting his arm around a teenage student board member and telling her, 'God, you're hot', during a public meeting last month.

Court records show the charge stems from a 2 April incident involving Keith Ervin, who has served on the board since 2006. The teenager, who is also a board member as a student representative, later publicly criticised the adult members for what she described as their 'failure to act' following the incident.

The case has drawn backlash in the community and renewed scrutiny over the conduct of elected officials in school settings. Ervin later apologised and claimed his use of the word 'hot' was not about the student's appearance. However, the explanation did little to calm criticism, particularly after the student accused board members of offering 'fake apologies' to protect themselves.

Student Publicly Calls Out Board Over Incident

According to court records, the assault charge relates to an encounter that took place during a school board meeting. Authorities said Ervin put his arm around the teenage girl, hugged her from the side, and told her, 'God, you're hot', shortly after she had finished asking questions about career and technical education.

The student later addressed the incident directly during the public comment portion of a 7 May board meeting. Standing at a podium in front of the board members, including Ervin himself, she criticised what she saw as a lack of accountability from the adults around her.

'To begin, I want to address Ervin's actions, which were not only unwelcome, but sexist and derogatory,' she said. 'I know this because he has not behaved this way with any of our male members, nor do I believe that he ever would.'

As she spoke, Ervin reportedly sat with his arms crossed. The board members did not respond to her remarks during the meeting and instead moved on to other agenda items afterwards. The student also rejected the apologies that had been offered in the aftermath of the incident, telling the board: 'I do not accept your fake apologies used to protect yourselves. I do not believe that you deserve that peace of mind.'

Her comments added to growing public criticism surrounding the incident, which had already caused worry in the community after details became public.

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Ervin Apologised As Board Says It Cannot Remove Him

Following the backlash, Ervin apologised for his behaviour during an April 8 board meeting. He insisted that his comment had been misunderstood and claimed the word 'hot' was intended to mean the student 'was on a roll' during her questioning, rather than referring to her appearance.

Despite the apology, the board voted to censure him. The move served as a formal expression of disapproval but stopped short of removing him from his position. In a statement released Tuesday to NBC affiliate WCYB in Bristol, the board said Tennessee law limits its authority regarding elected members.

'The Board reiterates that Mr Ervin's actions do not reflect the standards, policies, or values of the school district,' the statement read. 'The Board will defer to law enforcement and the judicial system for the resolution of these charges.'

The statement also explained that school board members in Tennessee are independently elected officials, meaning the board itself does not have the power to remove Ervin from office. Court records did not list a lawyer who could comment on Ervin's behalf, and he did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday night. Ervin's first court appearance is scheduled for August.

The case has continued to attract attention because of the setting in which the alleged incident took place and because the teenager involved was serving as a student member of the board. The student's public criticism of the board's response also intensified scrutiny over how the situation was handled internally.