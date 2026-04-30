On 16 April, the quest for justice for 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez reached a pivotal turning point as 21-year-old rising singer D4vd was arrested by the LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division and US Marshals at a residence in Hollywood Hills.

The Romantic Homicide artist, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, is currently being held without bail and faces trial for the death of the teenager, whose severely decomposed remains were discovered inside Burke's abandoned black Tesla at a Hollywood impound lot on 8 September 2025. The medical examiner's report indicated that the teenager was stabbed to death multiple times before she was mutilated and placed into two cadaver bags.

Now, seven months since her remains were discovered, a private investigator who has been involved in getting justice for the teenager has released uncovered footage showing Burke's Tesla on the move on 29 July 2025.

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Footage on D4vd's Tesla

Private investigator Steve Fischer, who was hired by the owner of the Hollywood Hills property rented by D4vd, to determine if the residence played any role in the killing of Hernandez. The investigator who has been following the teenager's case has found several evidence in connection with her death.

More than two months after Hernandez's remains were discovered in Burke's Tesla, Fischer said he had uncovered videos from the neighbourhood's security cameras. The private detective also claims that he is 'certain' of the identity of the person behind the wheel of D4vd's Tesla when it was abandoned in late July, with the possibility that Rivas' remains were in the trunk.

'I'm certain I know who it is,' Fischer claimed. 'I can't say, but there is surveillance from the 29th and I'm certain I know who this person is,' he told KTLA

Now, in an X post, the private investigator has released the said footage following D4vd's arrest and upcoming preliminary hearing. In the video, the singer's black Tesla was seen passing by with its window partially open.

Now that the prosecution has released a briefing for the preliminary hearing in the #D4vd case we are releasing the surveillance footage of the Tesla being moved on July 29th. The driver is lighter skinned, with long hair, wearing a red jersey. #CelesteRivasHernandez pic.twitter.com/nBYxSsYUDF — SF INVESTIGATES • STEVE FISCHER (@SF_investigates) April 29, 2026

He wrote: 'Now that the prosecution has released a briefing for the preliminary hearing in the #D4vd case we are releasing the surveillance footage of the Tesla being moved on July 29th. The driver is lighter skinned, with long hair, wearing a red jersey.'

Netizens Try to ID the Driver

The video and the description of the driver have sparked a firestorm of speculation. While some online commentators argue that the 'long hair' matches Burke's aesthetic at the time. Dissecting the video, some also said that the driver in the footage matched Burke's silhouette. But others point to the 'lighter-skinned' description as potential evidence of another individual's involvement.

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Some speculated that the 'lighter-skinned with long hair' driver could be D4vd's close friend, Neo Langston, who was previously taken into custody after failing to appear before the LA grand jury in January. Internet sleuths have also pointed to images of Langston wearing a red jersey, which they claim matches Fischer's description.

Is it Neo and his favorite red jersey? pic.twitter.com/BDlM5Ex189 — badbunnybaby (@badbunnybaby233) April 30, 2026

This was Neo’s IG story on July 28th. pic.twitter.com/Kf2o3Cm9Eq — Linneah (@Linneahgm) April 30, 2026

However, law enforcement has yet to release any statement on the matter, and Langston has neither been rearrested nor appeared in court in connection with the case.

Read more D4vd Allegedly Killed Celeste Rivas Hernandez A Year Ago: ME Reports Missing Fingers – One with 'David' Tattoo D4vd Allegedly Killed Celeste Rivas Hernandez A Year Ago: ME Reports Missing Fingers – One with 'David' Tattoo

Furthermore, the BBC reported that according to the court documents, Burke was the last person to drive the Tesla as shown in the surveillance footage. Although it is not clear if it was the same footage that Fischer posted on X.

Case Details

Prosecutors believe that Hernandez was killed around 23 April 2025, as the teenager allegedly went to Burke's home in the Hollywood Hills on that day and was 'never heard from again.'

Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman said that Burke allegedly murdered her after she threatened to expose their relationship, a truth that would devastate his music career, given that she is a minor.

They also said that the victim met the singer when she was only 11 and alleged that he started sexually abusing her when she was 13 and Burke was 18, adding that they have found a 'significant amount of child pornography' on his phone.

The singer, who faces several severe criminal charges, including first-degree murder and sexual abuse, has pleaded not guilty. Burke's legal counsel maintained that 'the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez.'