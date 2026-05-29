Katie Price says Dubai authorities detained her husband Lee Andrews in Al Awir prison on 14 May and interrogated him on suspicion of being 'a spy like James Bond', a claim that sits at the centre of the latest twist in the missing Lee Andrews saga.

Price raised the alarm after saying Andrews had been tied up, put in a van and taken to a 'black site', and the story has since spiralled through competing accounts: family statements, missing‑person reports, claims of arrest in Dubai and a flurry of social‑media activity that some describe as suspicious.

'Missing' Lee Andrews And The Two‑Minute Jail Call

Price says the mystery around missing Lee Andrews shifted this week when she finally heard his voice for the first time in two weeks. Speaking on her podcast The Katie Price Show, which she co‑hosts with her sister Sophie, she described a brief, crackly call that she believes came from a phone box inside Dubai's Al Awir prison.

'She spoke to conman Lee, 43, for two minutes this morning after his dad put her in touch,' one account of the call noted, with Price confirming: 'I have found him – he is alive, and he is OK. It was very rushed but he said the authorities out there thought he was a spy. I don't know much more than that right now.'

Price told listeners she used those 120 seconds not just to say she loved him, but to confront him with the mess his disappearance has created back home. 'I went, "Don't worry about it Lee, just focus on one thing − you are the most hated man in Britain," is what I said,' she recalled.

Andrews, she says, responded with 'what, what, why?.'

Later in the episode, she half‑acknowledged she might have been too blunt, but added that she was 'telling him the truth', pointing out that many people now believe the saga is some form of scam and that she herself is 'in on it.'

Spy Claims Around 'Missing' Lee Andrews And The James Bond Line

On the same podcast, Price pushed the notion that Dubai police initially suspected missing Lee Andrews of espionage. 'He's been interrogated, had hoods on him and all. That's all I know,' she told Sophie, before repeating: 'All I know is that they thought he was a spy, so he's been interrogated.'

When her sister asked whether officers really thought he was 'like James Bond', Price replied: 'Oh, he could f****** be James Bond.'

The line was delivered with typical Price swagger, but it also chimed neatly with Andrews' own online persona. Before his disappearance, he had reposted an Instagram image suggesting he should be the next 007, and an older YouTube video titled Charity TV show: The Agent shows him 'acting' in a mock‑spy setup, complete with a comment referring to a 'billionaire defense contractor H.E Weslee Peter John Andrews.'

None of that proves anything about the real reason for his detention. According to reports, there is a flat contradiction between Price's espionage narrative and what officials are saying. The Sun, citing Dubai authorities, reports that Andrews has been detained over 'a private civil matter' and that they have been 'NOT held over spying charges.'

He is, according to that account, due for release on Monday after paying a four‑figure fine.

Fraud Claims, Prison Past And The Question Over 'Missing' Lee Andrews

Behind the latest prison twist sits a much longer list of allegations that explains why so many people were sceptical when Price first went public about missing Lee Andrews.

Long before this month's drama, Andrews had been exposed for inflating his CV, falsely claiming links to the King's Trust, a doctorate from Cambridge and Labour Party roles that never existed.

Texan nurse Crystal Janke has said she invested £123,000 in one of his schemes on the promise of turning it into £1 million, only to lose the lot.

Former fiancée Alana Percival accused him of being a manipulative narcissist who faked a heart condition, and warned Price to 'run for the hills.'

Dubai authorities are understood to have jailed him for fraud last October, with a travel ban still in place.

Read more Katie Price Terror: Wanted Husband Lee Andrews Accused Of Faking Kidnap While Hiding In Cupboard Katie Price Terror: Wanted Husband Lee Andrews Accused Of Faking Kidnap While Hiding In Cupboard

Price married Andrews in Dubai in January, days after meeting him in person for the first time.

Lee Andrews, who lives full‑time in Dubai, was reported missing by his family earlier this month after his phone went dead and he failed to board a flight to the UK, where he was due to appear alongside Price on ITV's Good Morning Britain.

The former glamour model told fans she believed he had been tied up, bundled into a van and taken to a 'black site' after being 'arrested.'

A missing person report was filed with the British embassy and speculation spiralled online, fuelled by Andrews' chequered past and a series of earlier fraud allegations.