Love Island Games Season 2 premiered on Tuesday 16 September 2025, with a global cast from the UK, US and beyond. The series is streaming on Peacock in the United States, while the UK broadcast date remains unconfirmed. Fans are already buzzing thanks to explosive preview clips, a new host, and early drama teased from returning Islanders.

When and Where to Watch Love Island Games Season 2

The season debuted in the US with a two-hour premiere at 9 pm ET / 6 pm Pacific on Peacock. The first week will feature nightly episodes, followed by a steady release schedule across the season. According to NBC, fans should expect new episodes 'every day but humpday,' which means Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

The winners of Love Island Games Season 2 will take home a $100,000 (approximately £80,000) prize, adding a fresh competitive edge to the dating show format.

UK fans are still waiting on a confirmed air date. Previous seasons of Love Island Games sparked significant interest across the Atlantic, so speculation is mounting on when ITV or another broadcaster will announce a local release.

Who Is Hosting the New Season

Ariana Madix takes on full-time hosting duties this season, bringing a high-profile presence to the villa. Known for her appearances on US reality television, she has been at the centre of pre-launch promotions, including high-profile red carpet looks that have caught attention online.

Narration remains in the hands of Iain Stirling, who continues to lend his voice to the franchise. The show has again been filmed in Fiji, providing a tropical backdrop for the latest round of challenges, romances and rivalries.

Producers have promised that Season 2 will feature a greater focus on competitive challenges, designed to directly influence coupling decisions and eliminations.

Love Island Games Season 2 Cast

The confirmed line-up brings together familiar faces from Love Island editions around the world. Among the most notable names:

Tyrique Hyde, UK Season 10

Lucinda Strafford, UK Season 7 and Australia Season 5

Isaiah Campbell, USA Season 4

Josh Goldstein, USA Season 3

Vickala 'Kay Kay' Gray, USA Season 5

Andreina Santos, USA Season 7

Andrea Carmona, USA Season 6

Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr, Malta Season 1

Solène Favreau, France Season 2

Garbi Denteh, Netherlands and Belgium Season 4

Mert Okatan, Netherlands and Belgium Seasons 2 and 3

UK Islanders are also expected to join later as bombshells. These include Catherine Agbaje, Toby Aromolaran, Harriett Blackmore and Gabby Allen.

Explosive Sneak Peeks Already Stirring Fans

Previews released ahead of the launch have already sparked fan debates. In one clip highlighted by media outlets, Tyrique Hyde is seen kissing US Islander Andreina Santos twice during an opening challenge. The move has been described as controversial given his history with Ella Thomas, his former partner on Love Island UK.

Another teaser shows Tyrique making remarks about his views on love that many interpreted as a dig at Ella. The clip has been widely shared, with social media users speculating on how his storyline will play out in the Games.

Elsewhere, UK Islander Catherine Agbaje has been 'lined up' as a future bombshell entrant, suggesting more twists to come. Meanwhile, Ariana Madix's striking appearances in launch promotions have further boosted interest in her debut as host.

What to Watch Out For

While the UK release date is still unknown, fans can expect further announcements soon. Viewers are also keen to see how the new competitive challenges will impact eliminations and whether returning Islanders will clash or reconcile given their previous villa histories.

With a mix of personalities from across the globe, Love Island Games Season 2 is set to deliver high-stakes drama, unpredictable couplings and the kind of moments that have made the franchise a worldwide hit.