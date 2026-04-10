Fan-favourite couple Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman, known for their appearances on Love on the Spectrum, have reportedly split after five years together, according to sources close to the pair.

The separation marks the end of one of the most widely followed relationships to emerge from the Netflix dating docuseries, which has gained global attention for showcasing real-life relationships among people on the autism spectrum.

Reports suggest the breakup was linked to differing views on marriage timing, with the couple unable to align on when to take the next step in their relationship.

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Marriage Timing Disagreement at Centre of Split

According to individuals familiar with the situation, the main issue between Abbey and David was a disagreement over when to get married.

Abbey was reportedly ready to move forward with marriage, having previously spoken about her hopes for a future wedding. David, however, was said to feel he needed more time before making such a commitment.

'Sadly, it's true that David and Abbey broke up,' said the source cited by The Sun. 'They couldn't come to an agreement on when to get married. She was ready years ago, he still needed time.'

The difference in expectations is understood to have created ongoing tension, which gradually affected the stability of the relationship. After discussions over their future, the couple ultimately decided to end their relationship rather than continue without agreement on such a significant milestone.

Insiders Describe Emotional but Stable Separation

Sources close to the situation have described the breakup as emotional, given the length of the relationship and the couple's public history together.

One insider indicated that while the separation was difficult, David is currently coping well and focusing on his personal well-being following the split. 'They did break up, but he is doing very well,' a separate source confirmed.

At this stage, neither Abbey nor David has made a formal public statement confirming detailed circumstances surrounding the breakup. The couple had previously maintained a strong public presence, regularly sharing updates and appearing together across social media platforms during their relationship.

From Netflix Breakout Romance to Fan-Favourite Couple

Abbey and David first met during the inaugural season of Love on the Spectrum in 2021, where their early connection quickly stood out among viewers. Their first date, set at a wildlife park, became one of the most memorable moments of the series as the pair bonded over shared interests and an immediate emotional connection.

Over the years, their relationship developed both on and off screen, with the couple becoming one of the most recognisable success stories from the series. Their journey included meeting each other's families, celebrating milestones, and sharing personal updates with a growing audience of fans.

Reduced Social Media Activity Sparked Speculation

In the months leading up to the reported split, fans began noticing changes in the couple's online activity. The pair, who once frequently posted together, gradually reduced their joint appearances on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok.

Observers also pointed out that Abbey and David were increasingly seen attending events separately, prompting online discussion about the state of their relationship. Despite speculation, many fans still believed the couple would continue their long-term relationship, given their history and strong public support.

Season 4 Appearance Raised Engagement Expectations

The couple's brief appearance in Season 4 of Love on the Spectrum added to expectations that an engagement could be imminent. In the latest season, discussions around marriage became more prominent, with Abbey expressing hopes about taking the next step in her relationship.

The season also featured other couples reaching major milestones, further heightening viewer expectations that Abbey and David might follow a similar path. However, despite these developments, no engagement announcement was made before reports of their separation emerged.