Zoë Kravitz has reportedly become engaged to Harry Styles after around eight months of dating, according to a source close to the couple. The news, first confirmed to People by an insider, has quickly sparked widespread attention across entertainment media and social platforms due to the global profiles of both stars.

The engagement, which is said to have been shared with a small circle of family and friends, marks a significant development in the pair's relationship. While neither Zoë Kravitz nor Harry Styles has made a public announcement, the report has already generated intense discussion online, with fans closely analysing their recent appearances and timeline.

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Engagement Confirmed by Source

According to reports, Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles have taken their relationship to the next level after dating for approximately eight months. The couple are said to have kept their romance relatively private, avoiding excessive public exposure despite their high-profile status in film and music.

Sources indicate that the engagement was not widely announced but instead shared quietly within a small group. This approach has fuelled further interest, particularly given both stars' history of navigating relationships under public scrutiny.

Channing Tatum Posts Poem After News

Shortly after news of Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles engagement emerged, actor Channing Tatum posted an emotional poem on his Instagram Story. The poem, written by John Roedel, referenced emotional conflict and separation between 'heart and brain'.

According to Cosmopolitan, Tatum shared the post on Instagram shortly after reports of Kravitz and Styles' engagement surfaced, with the timing quickly fuelling online speculation about whether it was a reaction to the news.

The poem did not directly mention Kravitz or Styles, and there has been no confirmation from Tatum that it was connected to the engagement.

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Relationship History

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum previously shared a high-profile relationship after meeting in 2021. The pair became engaged in October 2023, marking a significant step in their romance.

However, the engagement was later called off in October 2024. Reports at the time suggested that the split was amicable, with sources stating that the couple were at different stages in their lives. Despite the breakup, both have continued to speak positively about their shared work, particularly the film Blink Twice, which Kravitz directed and Tatum starred in.

In an earlier interview with Elle, Kravitz reflected on their collaboration, saying she cared for Tatum deeply and appreciated the experience they shared professionally.

Public Reaction to Engagement News

The announcement of Kravitz and Styles' engagement has triggered strong reactions across social media platforms. Fans of both celebrities have expressed surprise at the speed of the relationship, given the relatively short reported timeline of eight months.

At the same time, Channing Tatum's emotional poem post has fuelled further speculation online. While some users believe the timing is coincidental, others have suggested it may reflect personal reflection following the news.

Entertainment commentators have noted that the overlap between the engagement report and Tatum's post has amplified public curiosity, even in the absence of any confirmed connection.

Timeline of Recent Relationships

Zoë Kravitz's relationship with Channing Tatum began in 2021, followed by an engagement in 2023 and a split in 2024. Her reported relationship with Harry Styles began shortly afterwards, with the pair now said to be engaged after approximately eight months of dating.

All developments remain based on reported sources and have not been formally addressed in detail by the individuals involved.