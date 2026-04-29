Barry Keoghan is speaking publicly for the first time about the cheating rumours that followed his split from Sabrina Carpenter, and he's not holding back about the toll it took.

In a candid podcast appearance this week, the actor described how the narrative spiralled online, how it affected his personal life, and why he chose to stay quiet for so long. The comments arrive more than a year after their breakup, which had already drawn intense attention due to the couple's high-profile status and fast-moving romance.

A Relationship That Played Out in Public

Keoghan and Carpenter first crossed paths in late 2023 and quickly became one of pop culture's most talked-about pairings. By early 2024, they were stepping out together at major events, including awards afterparties and fashion shows. Their chemistry carried into Carpenter's music too, with Keoghan appearing in her 'Please Please Please' video, further blurring the line between her personal life and lyrics.

However, behind the polished appearances, the relationship had its ups and downs. Sources at the time described it as on-and-off, with both juggling demanding careers. By December 2024, reports confirmed they had split, with insiders pointing to timing and workload as the main factors.

How the Cheating Rumours Took Over

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Almost immediately after the breakup news, speculation flooded social media. Rumours spread that Keoghan had cheated with influencer Breckie Hill, fueled by viral clips and fan theories. Hill later denied any involvement, saying she had never met the actor, but by then the story had already taken hold online.

Keoghan stayed silent as the claims circulated, even deactivating his Instagram at one point. The lack of response only added to the noise, with fans dissecting every detail of the split and linking it to Carpenter's music.

Keoghan: 'I Just Disappeared'

Speaking on a recent episode of Friends Keep Secrets, hosted by Benny Blanco, Keoghan finally addressed the situation directly. He confirmed the rumours were false and explained why he chose not to fight back publicly.

'I've been avoiding stuff,' he said, describing how he pulled back from events and social life. 'There was a narrative out there that was never really spoken on... and it's not true.'

Barry Keoghan opens up to Benny Blanco about avoiding public events and stopping socializing after rumors he cheated on Sabrina Carpenter with influencer Breckie Hill, saying it broke his heart 😳👀



"I have been avoiding stuff, I've stopped socializing, because there was a... pic.twitter.com/F1ZZruVT2H — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) April 28, 2026

When asked directly about cheating allegations, he didn't dodge it. 'That I cheated, yeah,' he said, acknowledging the claim before shutting it down. According to Keoghan, the story spread faster than any correction that followed. 'Someone made a video, then another person said sorry for making it up—but no one latched onto that.'

The actor also admitted the experience hit harder than expected. In his own words, it 'broke my heart,' especially as the conversation extended beyond him. He referenced the impact on his family, including his young son, and the difficulty of watching a false narrative gain traction without stepping in.

Keoghan also touched on the broader pressure of being in a public relationship, where private moments can quickly become headlines.

Furthermore, Keoghan and Carpenter remain apart, with no indication of a reconciliation. Both have continued focusing on their careers, with Carpenter channelling personal experiences into her music and Keoghan preparing for major upcoming film roles.