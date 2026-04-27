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Why did Neon Union split after four years? What we know about Leo Brooks and Andrew Millsaps.

Neon Union Break Up Confirmed in Joint Instagram Statement

Country duo Neon Union, consisting of Leo Brooks and Andrew Millsaps, have announced their split after four years together in a joint Instagram post that quickly gained traction across the country music scene. The announcement, shared on 24 April 2026, marked the end of their partnership at a time when the pair were widely seen as a rising act in the genre.

In their statement, they wrote: 'After a lot of thought and consideration, we've decided to go our separate ways. This chapter of Neon Union is closing'. The post went viral, driving searches for Leo Brooks and Andrew Millsaps split news as fans reacted with shock and support following the sudden announcement.

Brooks and Millsaps Split After Rapid Rise in Country Music

The Neon Union breakup news follows a fast four-year rise that saw Leo Brooks and Andrew Millsaps emerge as one of country music's most promising modern duos. Their rapid growth placed them firmly on the radar of the genre's new wave of artists.

Formed in Nashville in 2022, Neon Union signed with Red Street Records and built a reputation for blending classic country storytelling with modern production. Their early momentum was fuelled by viral tracks, including 'Bout Damn Time', which passed one million streams and helped expand their audience.

Neon Union Career Highlights Before the Split

Before the Neon Union split announcement, the duo had already reached major milestones in their fast-rising career. They earned an Academy of Country Music Award nomination in 2024 for New Duo or Group of the Year and made their Grand Ole Opry debut, marking a significant step in country music recognition.

In 2025, they released their debut album Good Years, which boosted their presence across streaming platforms and live performances. Despite this success, the Leo Brooks and Andrew Millsaps breakup update suggests both artists were ready to pursue separate creative directions.

Why Neon Union Broke Up: Mutual Decision and Artistic Growth

While speculation has circulated online, there is no indication of conflict behind the Neon Union breakup 2026, with both artists describing the decision as mutual and reflective. Their statement highlighted gratitude for their journey and confirmed that their friendship remains intact.

According to Alabama Life and Culture, the split followed 'a lot of thought and consideration', suggesting it was driven by personal and artistic growth rather than disagreement. Industry observers also note that such breakups are common for fast-rising duos as members pursue individual creative paths.

Fan Reaction to Neon Union Split Across Social Media

The Neon Union breakup news sparked immediate reactions across Instagram and TikTok, with fans expressing both shock and disappointment at the timing given the duo's rising momentum in country music. Many also shared support for Leo Brooks and Andrew Millsaps as they move into solo careers, while continued high engagement online reflects the strong impact Neon Union made in a short span.

What's Next for Brooks and Millsaps After Split

Following the Leo Brooks and Andrew Millsaps split, both artists are set to continue their music careers independently, with possible future songwriting collaborations still in consideration. While Neon Union has officially ended, their impact on modern country music remains significant, with the breakup update marking the start of new creative directions for both musicians.