American families had a popular children's frozen pizza snack sitting in their freezers for three weeks while the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) formally classified the metal contamination risk behind a sweeping 21-state recall.

Rich Products Corporation, the Buffalo, New York company behind the Farm Rich brand, initiated the voluntary recall of its Pizza Cheese Crunchers on 19 May 2026 after finding the frozen snacks may contain metal pieces. The FDA only assigned the recall its official Class II risk designation on 9 June, according to the agency's enforcement report.

The recall covers 6,408 cases, or roughly 160,200 pounds of product, distributed across some of the most populous states in the country, including California, Texas, Florida, and New York.

Families Left Waiting Three Weeks

The timeline is the detail most coverage has overlooked. While the public was notified of the metal risk on 19 May, the recall technically remained in regulatory limbo for three weeks. The FDA did not finalise its official Class II severity assessment until 9 June, leaving parents who missed early reports without a finalised federal enforcement entry to track in the agency's official database.

The transparency gap goes further. The FDA has not released details about how the potential metal contamination was discovered, and the agency has not named the retailers that carried the affected product. The enforcement report states only that accounts were contacted about the recall via email, leaving shoppers to check their own freezers without official retail guidance.

The FDA report also does not say where the metal may have come from or whether any injuries have been reported.

How to Spot the Recalled Snack in Your Freezer

The recalled Farm Rich Pizza Cheese Crunchers carry lot number 003029976, Universal Product Code (UPC) 041322652256, and a best-by date of 30 July 2027. The breaded snacks, which wrap pizza sauce and melted cheese in a crispy shell, are marketed as a quick option for children.

The product was distributed in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Families holding the affected packages should not consume the product. They can discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

What a Class II Recall Means

A Class II designation sits in the middle of the FDA's three-tier system. It applies when a product may cause 'temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences' and the chance of serious harm is considered remote.

That wording may sound reassuring, but it does not mean the product is safe to eat. Swallowed metal fragments can cut the mouth, damage teeth, or injure the digestive tract, risks that are sharper for young children.

Third Metal Scare to Hit US Groceries This Year

The Farm Rich case is at least the third metal contamination recall to reach American shoppers in 2026. In March, the FDA classified a recall of more than 25,000 cases of Bakkavor pizza and focaccia products sold at Trader Joe's, Meijer, Harris Teeter, and HelloFresh, traced to metal fragments in roasted tomatoes supplied by an ingredient vendor. That recall began on 19 January, meaning shoppers waited nine weeks for a classification.

In May, Straus Family Creamery pulled five flavours of organic ice cream across six product lines from shelves in 17 states over possible metal pieces.

The pattern raises a hard question for regulators. Recalls are reaching the public, but official risk warnings keep arriving weeks after products were pulled. For parents who spent three weeks serving a recalled snack to their children, that delay is the part of the story that matters most.