A viral TikTok trend involving 'squishy' toys has left several children with severe burns, prompting doctors to warn parents about a dangerous microwave hack spreading online.

At least six children have required hospital treatment in recent months. Some have undergone skin graft surgery after the toys exploded and released superheated gel onto their skin.

Burn specialists say videos circulating on social media encourage children to heat gel-filled sensory toys in a microwave to make them softer or stretchier.

The outside of the toy may feel safe to touch. However, the gel inside can become extremely hot. When squeezed or punctured, pressure builds up and the toy can suddenly burst, spraying sticky, scalding gel.

Microwaving Squishy Toys Can Cause Serious Burns

Doctors at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow have treated six children with burns linked to the trend over the past eight months.

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Among them was eight-year-old Joseph Erskine from Clackmannanshire. After microwaving a squishy toy, it burst across his chest and hand. He required weeks of treatment, including a skin graft.

His mother, Aimee, urged other parents to warn their children about the risks, saying the accident happened within seconds and changed her son's life.

Eleven-year-old Scarlet Rowe from North Ayrshire also suffered burns to her face and eyelid when a heated toy exploded.

Doctors say the injuries are especially severe because of the gel inside the toys. Unlike boiling water, the thick polymer gel sticks to the skin and continues transferring heat after contact. Even if the toy feels cool on the outside, the centre can remain dangerously hot.

When pressure is applied, the superheated gel can shoot out like molten glue. Recovery may take weeks or months and can involve repeated dressing changes, physiotherapy and scar management.

Counterfeit Toys Add Another Risk

The warning comes as trading standards officers continue seizing counterfeit squishy toys across the UK.

Gloucestershire Trading Standards recently confiscated nearly 2,000 unsafe products, including imitation squishy dumpling toys and fake NeeDoh toys.

Officials said many lacked UKCA or CE safety markings or adequate safety instructions. Some also emitted a strong chemical smell.

Authorities are also investigating counterfeit 'Squeezy Dumpling' toys recalled by Cardiff-based wholesaler Samsons Cash and Carry Ltd after tests found benzene above permitted limits. Benzene is a known carcinogen linked to certain blood cancers after prolonged exposure.

Health experts note that reputable manufacturers already warn consumers never to microwave, freeze or heat these toys. Despite that, videos promoting the practice continue circulating on TikTok and other social media platforms.

What Parents Should Do

Doctors say these injuries are entirely preventable.

Parents are advised to buy toys with UKCA or CE safety markings and avoid products from unknown sources. Experts also recommend talking to children about the dangers of copying viral online challenges involving household appliances.

If a burn occurs, the Children's Burns Trust advises cooling the affected area under cool running water for 20 minutes and seeking urgent medical attention if the injury affects the face, hands, major joints or is larger than a 50p coin.

Doctors say no child should suffer permanent injuries from what appears to be an ordinary toy. Their message is clear: no viral social media trend is worth risking lifelong scars. A few seconds of curiosity can leave a child with injuries that last a lifetime.