Two scientists working for a US government lab are facing charges connected to the smuggling of 113 virus vials into the United States, including samples of a deactivated version of Mpox virus, from Africa.

The case centres on claims that dozens of viral vials were moved in breach of strict biosafety and customs rules, raising questions about oversight in international research work, according to a USA Today report.

Read more Vials Found in Large Case at Detroit Airport: 2 Researchers Accused of Smuggling Mpox, Chickenpox, DNA Into US Vials Found in Large Case at Detroit Airport: 2 Researchers Accused of Smuggling Mpox, Chickenpox, DNA Into US

Allegations Surrounding Viral Samples Transport

Prosecutors allege that the group, which included Claude Kwe, 38, and Vincent Munster, 53, both of whom work as researchers in the Montana Rocky Mountain Laboratory of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), attempted to move a collection of 113 viral vials across international borders without following required federal procedures.

The samples are said to have included mpox (formerly called monkeypox) among them.

The indictment suggests that the materials originated from research activities conducted in Africa, where field studies on infectious diseases are often carried out under strict collaboration agreements. However, authorities argue that the transfer process did not meet legal requirements for importation into the United States.

Federal authorities said the researchers were intercepted in January at Detroit Metropolitan Airport after arriving on Delta Flight 229 from Brazzaville, the Republic of Congo, where an mpox outbreak was underway. Officials stated that the virus was discovered during the inspection process.

In a news release, US Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr. for the Eastern District of Michigan stated that the researchers had violated US law by transporting viral pathogen samples while aboard a commercial passenger flight.

'These NIH experts apparently broke our laws by smuggling viral pathogens on a packed commercial airplane from an outbreak in the Republic of Congo. Let that sink in,' he said.

Officials further claim that documentation discrepancies and lack of proper disclosure played a role in triggering the investigation. The alleged conduct is now being reviewed under laws governing the handling and movement of select biological agents.

Biosecurity Rules and Risks in International Research

Federal biosafety rules, as outlined by agencies such as the CDC and WHO, require strict controls on the transport of infectious disease samples to prevent accidental release. These rules require detailed permits, packaging standards, and full transparency regarding the nature of biological materials being moved.

NEWS ALERT from @FBIDetroit: Two researchers with the National Institutes of Health were charged with conspiracy to smuggle monkeypox into the United States and giving false statements to federal law enforcement.



A federal complaint alleges that the researchers told Customs and… pic.twitter.com/pZdLnMwWRz — FBI (@FBI) June 2, 2026

Mpox, along with other orthopoxviruses, is subject to monitoring because of its public health relevance and outbreak history. While most cases are not fatal, the disease can cause painful skin lesions, fever, and complications in vulnerable populations, making containment protocols essential, according to the CDC.

Legal Proceeding and Federal Response Intensify

USA Today reporting indicates that the researchers were involved in international fieldwork tied to infectious disease research programmes operating in Africa before returning to the United States with samples.

Federal research collaborators involving infectious diseases typically require coordination between host countries and US institutions, including strict documentation of sample collection storage, and transport procedures.

Explosive and deeply troubling.



Federal prosecutors have charged two NIH researchers with allegedly smuggling monkeypox and other biological materials into the U.S. and misleading investigators.



If true, this is far more than a paperwork violation. It raises serious questions… pic.twitter.com/8L1qoPwH3L — Armstrong Williams 🇺🇸 (@Arightside) June 3, 2026

Authorities have not publicly stated whether the materials were part of an approved research shipment. Meanwhile, the individuals charged are expected to face proceedings related to alleged violations of federal import and biosafety laws. The DOJ has not announced any additional charges beyond the initial complaint.

According to a press released from the Eastern District of Michigan, the defendants are facing a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

'The allegations in this case are serious. They involve the dangerous and unlawful smuggling of deactivated Mpox virus into the United States and alleged efforts to mislead our federal agents,' Special Agent Jennifer Runyan, who is in Charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office, said.