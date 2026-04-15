Madonna is about to make a comeback with her 15th album, the much-anticipated sequel to her 2005 hit, 'Confessions on a Dance Floor'.

The pop star has been teasing a new album for nearly a year now, and her latest online activity has only intensified fans' excitement.

Madonna recently wiped her Instagram feed clean, leaving a blurred headshot as her new profile picture. Her bio also states, 'Time goes by so slowly...', a lyric from her song 'Hung Up'.

The singer also updated her official website, which now flashes the words 'Confessions on a Dancefloor', 'Confessions II', and 'COADE 2', before an image of what appears to be the album cover.

What We Know So Far About 'Confessions II'

Madonna first teased a 'Confessions' sequel in 2024 when she posted a video of herself in the studio with Stuart Price, the producer of the original album.

She also wrote, 'Working on new music with Stuart Price. these past few months has been medicine for my SOUL. Songwriting and making music is the one area where I don't need to ask anyone for their permission.. i'm so excited to share it with you. Who wants to hear new music in 2025!'

The singer later confirmed that she returned to her original label, Warner Records, where she spent the first 25 years of her career.

'From being a struggling artist in New York City to signing a record deal to release just three singles it seemed at the time my world would never be the same again and in fact that couldn't have been truer. Since the beginning Warner Records has been a real partner with me. I am happy to be reunited and look forward to the future, making music, doing the unexpected while perhaps provoking a few needed conversations,' she said in a statement.

'Confessions on a Dancefloor' was Madonna's 10th album, which included hits like 'Sorry', 'Get Together', and 'Jump'. It was regarded as one of the singer's best albums, as it sold more than 10 million copies worldwide. It also won the Grammy for Best Electronic/Dance Album in 2007.

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Last year, the pop star released a 'Twenty Years Edition', which is an expanded version of the 2005 album. It contains remixes and bonus tracks, including 'Fighting Spirit', 'Super Pop', and 'History'.

The 'Confessions' follow-up will mark her first release since 'Madame X' in 2019. Except for her Instagram and website updates, no further details have been announced yet. There's no release date yet, although we can expect it to come this year.

There's no album track list released yet, but there have been rumours about a collaboration with pop singer Sabrina Carpenter.

Fans React to Madonna's Upcoming Album

Many are looking forward to Madonna's comeback, with fans expressing their excitement online. One wrote on X, 'MADONNA QUEEN OF POP IS COMING', while another said it's 'serving 2005 nostalgia with that timeless Madonna slay'.

MADONNA QUEEN OF POP IS COMINGpic.twitter.com/iuJRBVXbIy — jen (@mdnasfilm) April 14, 2026

THE QUEEN IS BACK ON THE DANCEFLOOR Confessions II logo is serving 2005 nostalgia but with that timeless Madonna slay. At 67 she's still reinventing and out here making the girls hungry for new music. We are SO back!! Who's ready to stream this on repeat? 👠✨ #ConfessionsII… — samuel ayomide (@AyomideSam45799) April 14, 2026

Another fan wrote that Madonna is 'reopening the club like it never closed,' while another said that she's 'forever the blueprint'.

Oh, she said, "Let's reopen the club like it never closed…" mother is BACK. pic.twitter.com/wUogda3umg — Tianna (@chulbuli_taniya) April 14, 2026

Forever the blueprint - forever relevant! True queen vibes. Iconic! — Jason Burton (@burton_jas69615) April 14, 2026

Madonna's Upcoming Projects Beyond Music

Apart from her next album, fans of the pop singer also have something else to look forward to. Madonna is set to appear on the upcoming season of Seth Rogen's award-winning Apple TV series 'The Studio', which will mark her return to acting. She was recently spotted in Venice filming her part for the show.