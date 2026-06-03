Mika Abdalla has recently seen a surge in popularity after starring as Allie Hayes in Amazon's hit hockey romance series Off Campus. Fans have praised her performance and her on-screen chemistry with Stephen Kalyn, who plays Allie's love interest Dean Di Laurentis. Both actors are set to return as leads for Season 2 of the series.

Amid Abdalla's growing popularity, fans have become curious about her personal life. The actress was in a relationship with actor Jake Short. They met on the set of the Hulu film Sex Appeal in 2021 and got engaged in 2025. A representative for Abdalla recently confirmed that the two are no longer together.

Mika Abdalla and Jake Short Call Off Engagement

'Due to recent interest in Mika's personal life it would feel remiss to not address that [she] and Jake are no longer together. They continue to support each other and remain on friendly terms, and kindly ask for privacy and respect,' a rep for Abdalla told US Weekly.

Additionally, a source told DeuxMoi that the split happened 'shortly before Off Campus premiered at the beginning of May.' According to DeuxMoi, sources also claimed that it was not Short who ended the relationship and that he is 'very saddened by the breakup.'

'They were a really great couple it just didn't work out and they remain on good terms,' a source said.

Shortly after the news of their breakup, an old video began circulating online, showing Short calling Abdalla 'some b—' during a 2024 podcast appearance.

Jake Calls Mika a 'B—tch' in Resurfaced Podcast

In a 2024 episode of The Sit and Chat podcast, hosted by Short and fellow Disney Channel alum Bradley Steven Perry, the latter asked Short how he would describe Abdalla.

'I have two words... I'd be like, "Some b—,"' he said.

The comment appeared to surprise both Perry and his now-wife, Natasha Bure Perry, with Perry responding awkwardly, 'Oh my god.'

Abdalla then pointed to Bure Perry and told Short, 'So, she's the best person [Perry] knows, the best person he's ever met, and I'm "some b—?"'

Fans also pointed to another moment in the same episode where Abdalla asked to borrow Short's shirt because she was cold. Short declined, which led Bure Perry to step in and say, 'Jake, give her the shirt.' Short still refused and suggested lowering the AC instead.

Following news of the breakup, much of the online reaction has focused on the resurfaced clip, with some fans saying Abdalla is better off without him.

'Jake out here calling Mika 'some b—' while she's thriving. Glad she's free,' one user wrote on X. Another said, 'Jake really called his fiancée 'some b—' on a podcast like it was nothing. The silence after that was LOUD. Mika, you dodged a bullet, queen.'

Jake really called his fiancée 'some bitch' on a podcast like it was nothing .

The silence after that was LOUD.

Mika, you dodged a bullet queen.

Real men don’t talk about the woman they supposedly love like that.

Proud of you for walking away.

Your glow-up is incoming — Elham Karim Parvini (@ElhamParvini) June 2, 2026

'The silence was loud,' one fan wrote on TikTok, while another said, 'Ain't no way he just said this. Even Bradley and Natasha were shocked.'

'She asked for his shirt so he could redeem his image but he failed that too,' another wrote on X.

Neither Short nor Abdalla has publicly addressed the split. Short last appeared on Abdalla's Instagram in November, while his 2025 recap post in February 2026 included photos of Abdalla.