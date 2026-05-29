Irish singer CMAT, real name Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson, has called out a relentless wave of online abuse directed at her appearance following her set at BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend in Sunderland on 24 May.

While the festival slot was intended to be a defining moment in the Dublin-born artist's ascent, it instead triggered a vitriolic stream of online trolling that has soured the success she has worked years to build.

Thompson, who has built a loyal following through her acclaimed Euro-Country album, took to social media to confront the discourse, stating that the scrutiny of her weight is intensifying at an alarming rate as her profile grows. This public confrontation marks a significant moment for female artists facing beauty standards, as the singer refuses to remain silent while her professional milestones are overshadowed by unsolicited and cruel celebrity weight commentary.

The singer's admission is raw and uncompromising, revealing that while she is grateful for her career, the joy of performing is being stripped away by the harsh reality of toxic internet culture.

CMAT Body Shaming Backlash: 'It keeps happening'

The CMAT body shaming backlash erupted after the singer broke her silence on what she describes as relentless weight-based abuse following her latest festival appearance.

And she made one thing painfully clear: this is not new, and it is not slowing down. As she put it, the abuse is happening 'at an accelerating and worsening pace as I become more famous.'

A chilling admission, especially for an artist in the middle of a rising career.

CMAT shared her 'deep sadness' on an instagram post following some horrible online discourse over her appearance.



"it keeps happening, at an accelerating and worsening pace as i become more famous. there is no relief from this- nobody can protect me or save me from this..." pic.twitter.com/oDL8qSyqx1 — iRadio (@ThisisiRadio) May 29, 2026

The Insta Post That Changed The Conversation

The CMAT Instagram statement landed like a jolt.

Instead of celebrating success, the singer used her platform to confront what she sees as an ugly pattern in the music industry's online culture.

'I am literally so boring for me, a gorgeous genius, to keep having to yap on about how horribly I am treated because of my body,' she wrote.

The tone was sharp, frustrated, and exhausted all at once.

And then came the line that has since sparked intense discussion across social media.

She said that while she is grateful for her success, it is 'increasingly becoming tarnished by the fact that I would be allowed to enjoy it so much more if I was thin.'

.@cmatbaby shares “deep sadness” over body-shaming abuse: “It is literally so boring for me, a gorgeous genius”



She opened up about a "difficult" few days following her slot at Radio 1's Big Weekend https://t.co/H0y81prGcO — NME (@NME) May 29, 2026

CMAT Radio 1 Big Weekend Controversy

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The CMAT Radio 1 Big Weekend controversy began after her set in Sunderland, part of a stacked lineup that also featured artists like Zara Larsson and Olivia Dean.

But according to CMAT, what should have been a celebration of live music quickly shifted online.

Instead of focusing on her performance, users dissected images from the stage, with the conversation drifting toward weight and appearance.

She later addressed a Substack essay shared in her post, written by a fan account called Front Row Feels, which pointed out a stark contrast in how different female artists were treated in the same environment.

The essay suggested that while some performers appeared to be given a baseline level of respect online, CMAT was subjected to harsher, more personal criticism.

The Irish singer-songwriter shared a lengthy statement on Instagram after performing at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Sunderland last weekendhttps://t.co/QrHZHN65Ld — RTÉ News (@rtenews) May 29, 2026

CMAT Responds to Body Shaming

Perhaps the most striking part of her response came when she pushed back against the idea that her body is a choice or statement.

The CMAT's response to the body-shaming message was blunt and deeply personal.

'I am not being defiant. I am not choosing to look like this or weigh this much as some kind of punk rock act of liberty,' she said.

She added that she would change things if she could, but reality is far more complicated.

'I would of course like to change in order to fit in and avoid all of this abuse, but I have had extreme difficulty in doing so.'

It is a rare moment of vulnerability from an artist often known for her bold, outspoken persona.

'Nobody can protect me from this'

The singer's statement took a darker turn as she reflected on the lack of support available to artists facing such targeted online harassment. She suggested that the pressure is an inescapable part of her digital presence.

'There is no relief from this,' she wrote. 'Nobody can protect me or save me from this.'

This vulnerability offers a rare look at the human cost of rising fame in an era of constant surveillance.

For many readers, it is a stark reminder of how quickly online attention can turn toxic, especially for women in the spotlight.

What Happens Next?

CMAT is currently touring her album Euro-Country, with a sold-out Dublin show ahead, but the emotional weight of this latest backlash now hangs over her rising profile.

And as her comments continue to circulate online, one thing is clear. This is no longer just about one festival or one set of comments. It is about a much bigger, ongoing clash between fame, visibility, and the brutal reality of life on the internet.