Nicolás Maduro, the deposed Venezuelan president, has been held in a 'jail inside of a jail' at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn under extreme isolation measures, sources tell CBS News.

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Nearly three months after American forces seized him during their invasion of Venezuela, the 64-year-old appears in federal court in Manhattan this week to face charges of narco-terrorism and drug trafficking.

Dressed in a tan prison uniform with an orange undershirt, Maduro appeared noticeably thinner than in prior appearances.

Maduro has been confined under 'special administrative measures' in a unit known internally as the SAMs unit. Designed for the highest-risk detainees, the unit severely limits contact with the outside world. Law enforcement sources describe it as a fortified enclave within the MDC, intended to ensure no unauthorised communications leave the facility.

The Extreme Isolation of Special Administrative Measures

Special administrative measures (SAMs) are used by the US Department of Justice when officials believe a prisoner's communications could endanger others. Only the attorney general can authorise their implementation.

Within the SAMs unit, Maduro is allowed to leave his cell solely for showers, lawyer visits, or a solitary hour of outdoor recreation on a handball court, always accompanied by corrections officers and under 24-hour surveillance. Law enforcement sources stressed that no outsiders can enter without explicit approval, and everyone must sign in and out.

Maduro's wife, Cilia Flores, is held in a separate unit at the same facility.

The SAMs unit in Brooklyn was created after refurbishing a section of the MDC following the 2021 closure of the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, where the late Jeffrey Epstein was once held. The unit can house up to 12 inmates, although it is unclear whether others are currently confined there under similar restrictions.

Juan Orlando Hernández, the former Honduran president, was reportedly held in the same Brooklyn unit until his federal drug trafficking conviction in June 2024, after which he was transferred to FCI Hazelton in West Virginia and later pardoned by President Trump in December 2025.

Court Proceedings for Maduro

At his arraignment on 5 January, Maduro pleaded not guilty to all charges, calling himself a 'prisoner of war.'

'I am innocent. I am not guilty. I am a man, the president of my country,' he told Judge Alvin Hellerstein. His legal team has moved to dismiss the case, arguing that the Trump administration's actions blocking the Venezuelan government from paying their legal fees violate the couple's constitutional rights.

Judge Hellerstein has emphasised that the right to counsel is 'paramount over other rights,' while expressing concern about the complexity of Maduro's case and the potential strain on court-appointed attorneys.

US sanctions complicate matters further: any payment for Maduro and Flores' legal representation requires a licence from the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). According to court filings, licences initially granted were later revoked, leaving lawyers such as Barry Pollack warning they cannot continue if funding remains blocked. 'Mr. Maduro, who lacks the funds to retain counsel, is being deprived of his constitutional right to counsel of his choice,' Pollack wrote.

Constitutional law experts say the legal questions around Maduro's right to counsel are complicated. In the United States, a defendant is guaranteed the assistance of a lawyer under the Constitution, but that doesn't mean someone is entitled to pick any specific attorney they want.

What matters is whether a lawyer can provide competent help that actually protects the defendant's rights in court, not simply the defendant's personal preference for a particular lawyer.

Maduro's placement in the SAMs unit—with near‑total isolation and strict monitoring—shows how seriously the government views him. Those measures are normally used only when authorities believe a prisoner's communications could cause harm.