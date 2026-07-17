The Philippines has denounced an AI-generated video by the Chinese state-run outlet China Daily that depicts the country as a monkey, describing the imagery as 'dehumanising and racist' amid rising diplomatic tensions between Manila and Beijing over the South China Sea dispute.

The Philippine government demanded the removal of the video, arguing that it fuels hostility rather than dialogue, while China has yet to issue an official apology.

Philippines Slams AI Video As Racist Propaganda

The controversy centres on an AI-generated animation uploaded by China Daily on 10 July, which features a monkey dressed in a shirt representing the Philippines. In the clip, arms bearing the flags of the United States and Japan force the monkey onto a makeshift karaoke stage aboard a boat before handing it a sheet labelled 'South China Sea arbitration award.'

Ang video na ito ay gawa ng China Daily — ang state-controlled media ng China.



Hindi ba't nakakagalit na ang mismong bansang gumigipit sa ating mga karapatan sa West Philippine Sea ang siya pang may lakas ng loob na gumawa ng video na naglalarawan sa mga Pilipino bilang mga... pic.twitter.com/rVYtqGAAum — Jay Tarriela (@jaytaryela) July 16, 2026

The character is then mocked, thrown into the sea and blasted with a high-pressure water cannon, imagery widely interpreted as referencing recent confrontations between Chinese and Philippine vessels in disputed waters.

In a strongly worded statement, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) described the video as 'dehumanising and racist,' saying disagreements over political or legal issues should never justify offensive depictions of an entire nation.

'Such imagery and misinformation only serve to widen the distrust between the Philippines and China,' the department said while demanding the video be removed.

Philippine Defence Secretary Gilbert Teodoro also criticised the animation, calling it 'contemptible propaganda' that exposed 'the moral and intellectual bankruptcy' of China's propaganda efforts.

South China Sea Dispute Fuels Tensions

The video emerged during the 10th anniversary of the 2016 Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling, which found that China's sweeping claims over much of the South China Sea had no legal basis under international law. Beijing has consistently rejected the decision, maintaining that the tribunal lacked jurisdiction.

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The dispute continues to focus on strategic areas, including the Spratly Islands and Scarborough Shoal, which are located around 160 kilometres from the Philippines but hundreds of miles from mainland China.

In recent years, encounters between Chinese Coast Guard vessels and Philippine ships have become increasingly tense. Manila has repeatedly accused Chinese vessels of using high-pressure water cannons against its boats, damaging equipment and injuring crew members during patrols in contested waters.

Relations deteriorated further in June after China installed a floating barrier near Scarborough Shoal and later imposed travel bans on Philippine Defence Secretary Teodoro and his immediate family.

China Silent As Criticism Of AI Propaganda Grows

Despite Manila's demands, the controversial video remained on China Daily's Facebook page following the Philippine government's condemnation.

The outlet defended its broader messaging by reiterating Beijing's longstanding position that the South China Sea arbitration ruling has become 'a source of confrontation dressed up as law' and accused the Philippines of relying on external allies to challenge China's territorial claims.

The monkey animation is one of several recent AI-generated videos and cartoons released by China Daily, with previous posts depicting the Philippines as a clown, snake and other caricatures linked to the maritime dispute.

The latest controversy has also reignited concerns about the growing use of AI-generated propaganda in geopolitical conflicts, with critics warning that such content risks inflaming nationalist sentiment and damaging diplomatic relations even further.

So far, Chinese authorities have not publicly responded to the Philippines' demand for an apology or removal of the video.