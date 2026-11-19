Mark Ruffalo has criticised Senate Democrats for supporting the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act, warning that the proposed permitting overhaul could weaken environmental protections and threaten tribal sovereignty. The actor called the legislation a 'horrific bill' in an Instagram video and urged viewers to contact their elected representatives.

His intervention comes as the legislation moves through Congress amid a dispute over how quickly the United States should approve energy infrastructure, including projects supplying electricity to artificial intelligence data centres.

Ruffalo Accuses Democrats of Handing Trump a Win

Ruffalo said Senate Democrats were close to handing President Donald Trump, Republicans and the fossil fuel industry a major legislative victory. He argued the bill would accelerate construction of AI data centres, pipelines, mines, power plants and immigration detention facilities while putting clean water, public lands, endangered species and tribal rights at risk.

Ruffalo specifically criticised Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and 21 other Democrats for supporting a move to bring the bill to the floor. He questioned why Democrats would trust an agreement with Trump to support renewable energy development.

In the post's caption, Ruffalo described the proposal as a potentially devastating rollback of environmental laws and called on followers to tell lawmakers to vote against it.

What the BAAJA Bill Would Change

The Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act, also known as BAAJA or S.5653, is designed to speed up approvals for infrastructure and energy projects. It would set tighter timelines for environmental reviews, coordinate federal permitting decisions and limit the period in which many permits could be challenged in court.

Supporters say lengthy approval processes delay power plants and transmission lines, worsening grid bottlenecks as electricity demand rises. The bill would also require large data centres to pay more of the transmission and infrastructure costs associated with their electricity use.

The legislation is backed by Democrats and Republicans who argue that faster construction could lower energy costs and help the country meet growing demand.

Tribal and Environmental Groups Raise Concerns

Opponents say faster approvals could come at the expense of environmental oversight and Indigenous communities. The National Congress of American Indians has warned that the proposal still threatens tribal sovereignty and sacred places, despite revisions to the legislation.

Tribal leaders have raised concerns that shorter consultation periods and limits on reviews could reduce their ability to protect ancestral lands, cultural resources and waterways. Environmental organisations have also warned that the changes could make it easier to advance fossil fuel projects and weaken protections for wildlife and public lands.

However, supporters argue the bill includes measures intended to strengthen infrastructure planning and make major data centres pay a greater share of grid costs.

Senate Debate Remains Divided

The Senate has already cleared key procedural votes on the legislation, while debate over its final path through Congress has remained contentious. Democrats remain divided over whether to approve the compromise or seek stronger protections in a future Congress.

Ruffalo's criticism has added a celebrity voice to a heated policy debate. His claims about the bill's consequences are warnings, not established outcomes. The legislation's actual effects would depend on its final wording and implementation.

For now, the dispute centres on balancing faster infrastructure development with environmental safeguards, public accountability and the rights of tribal nations.