Speculation about a possible rift between Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney has intensified following the premiere of Euphoria Season 3 in Los Angeles, although no disagreement has been confirmed by either actress or their representatives.

The two stars, who lead the HBO series, attended the 7 April event but were not seen together during the red carpet arrivals. Sydney Sweeney arrived earlier and posed with co-stars, while Zendaya appeared later and was photographed separately before entering the venue. There were no images of the pair together during the event, and Zendaya did not attend the official afterparty.

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The lack of overlap has drawn attention, particularly given their previous joint appearances at earlier premieres and promotional events. Some reports have since suggested tensions between the two, though no explanation has been provided publicly.

What Happened at the Premiere

At the TCL Chinese Theatre, Sweeney was seen interacting with cast members including Maude Apatow and Alexa Demie during the main arrivals. Zendaya's later appearance meant the two did not appear together during the red carpet segment.

Event coverage and footage show both actresses taking part in the premiere separately. While this has prompted questions about their professional relationship, the differences in timing also provide a possible explanation for the lack of shared appearances.

Zendaya & Hunter Schafer were seen together for a short while at the 'Euphoria' Season 3 premiere in Los Angeles! pic.twitter.com/uQvi7Y499C — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) April 8, 2026

Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow at HBO's "Euphoria" Season 3 Premiere. pic.twitter.com/48hXd0oiBO — 21 (@21metgala) April 8, 2026

Reports of Tension

According to Page Six, unnamed sources have claimed that the actresses have kept their distance during production and promotional events. The report stated that interactions between them were limited and that schedules were arranged to avoid overlap.

Separate claims, originally reported by The Sun, suggest the situation may date back to the filming of Season 3, with suggestions their working schedules rarely aligned. These claims have not been independently verified.

Zendaya COMPLETELY IGNORES Sydney Maga Sweeney on the Euphoria S3 Premiere red carpet. pic.twitter.com/JnaLtHP7pf — meyechelgossips (@meyechelgossips) April 9, 2026

Page Six also cited a source who disputed the idea of a feud, saying there were no clear signs of conflict at the premiere and attributing the situation to timing and workload.

Claims Involving Tom Holland

Some reports have linked the speculation to Zendaya's partner, actor Tom Holland. Claims in tabloid coverage suggest his visits to the set during filming were a source of tension between the two actresses.

These claims rely on unnamed sources and have not been confirmed by any of the individuals involved. Representatives for Zendaya, Sweeney and Holland have not publicly addressed the reports.

Public Context and Past Appearances

Zendaya and Sweeney have previously appeared together at premieres and promotional events for earlier seasons of Euphoria, where they were photographed jointly and spoke positively about working together.

More recent promotional material has not consistently featured both actresses together, although no official reason has been given for those decisions. The contrast between past appearances and the latest premiere has contributed to ongoing speculation.

No Confirmed Dispute

There is currently no verified evidence of a dispute between the two actresses. The available information is limited to observations from a single event and unconfirmed claims attributed to unnamed sources.

Neither Zendaya nor Sweeney has commented publicly on the speculation. As promotion for the new season continues, both remain active in separate projects, with no formal indication that their professional relationship has changed.