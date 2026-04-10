Reports of tension between Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney have intensified following the Euphoria Season 3 premiere in Los Angeles, after multiple entertainment outlets claimed the co-stars appeared to avoid each other on the red carpet.

The pair, both central figures in HBO's hit drama, attended the high-profile event but were reportedly not seen interacting closely, fuelling renewed Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney feud rumours across social media and entertainment news platforms. Neither actress has publicly addressed the speculation.

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'Euphoria' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Sparks Speculation

The Euphoria Season 3 premiere brought together the ensemble cast in Los Angeles for one of the show's most closely watched promotional events to date.

Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney were both present at the screening, but reports suggest their arrivals and red carpet movements were staggered, with limited visible interaction between the two.

Other cast members, including Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie and Hunter Schafer, were seen participating in interviews and group photographs during the evening.

However, coverage of the event noted that Zendaya and Sweeney did not appear in joint press moments, which quickly became a focal point for fan discussion and speculation online.

Reports Claim Minimal Interaction Between Co-Stars

As reported by PageSix, an insider has suggested that the two actresses have maintained limited interaction during promotional activities for Euphoria Season 3. According to these claims, their on-set and press engagements have been carefully managed to avoid potential awkward encounters.

Some reports allege that the co-stars have not been frequently seen together during filming or press tours, although these accounts remain unverified and have not been confirmed by representatives for either actress or by HBO.

The Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney feud rumours gained further traction after fans pointed out the absence of shared red carpet appearances at the premiere, despite both being key members of the main cast.

Origins of Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney Feud Rumours

Speculation about a possible rift between Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney has circulated intermittently in entertainment media over recent years.

Earlier reports suggested that any perceived distance between the two may have developed during later seasons of Euphoria, although no confirmed disputes have ever been publicly acknowledged.

Some commentary has linked the rumours to personal dynamics and off-screen relationships involving cast members, but these claims remain unsubstantiated. During earlier promotional cycles for the series, both actresses were previously seen speaking positively about the show and their experiences working on it.

According to a report by The Sun, an insider claims suggested that tensions may have stemmed from earlier interactions on set involving Zendaya's partner, Tom Holland, with suggestions that Sydney Sweeney's behaviour reportedly caused discomfort behind the scenes. The report also linked the alleged fallout to differing political views between the actresses.

Social Media Reaction to 'Euphoria' Premiere Appearance

Following the Euphoria Season 3 premiere, social media platforms saw a surge in discussion surrounding the apparent lack of interaction between Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney.

Fans highlighted past promotional appearances where the pair had posed together, contrasting them with the latest red carpet coverage.

The renewed Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney feud rumours quickly circulated across entertainment forums and fan pages, with viewers debating whether the perceived distance indicated tension or was simply a result of scheduling and event logistics.

Conflicting Accounts From Industry Sources

While speculation has grown online, some individuals close to production have pushed back against the narrative of a feud. According to alternative accounts cited in entertainment reporting, there is no confirmed evidence of personal conflict between the two actresses.

These sources have suggested that differences in arrival timing and structured press scheduling at major premieres can often result in cast members missing each other during key media moments.

Zendaya was also reported to have arrived later than some of her co-stars, which may have contributed to the limited overlap on the red carpet.

HBO and representatives for both Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney have not issued official statements addressing the rumours.