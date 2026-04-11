Zendaya is facing a wave of 'fake wedding' rumours after fans claimed she is deliberately stoking speculation about secretly marrying Tom Holland to promote her new film The Drama, as the actress stepped out in Los Angeles this week in a white gown she herself described as a 'wedding dress.'

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The Disney alum, 29, got engaged to fellow Spider-Man star Holland, also 29, in late 2024 after several years of dating. The couple has long drawn intense interest online, but that curiosity sharpened in recent months as AI-generated 'wedding photos' circulated across social media, and gossip accounts began insisting the pair had already tied the knot in private. None of that has been confirmed, and there is still no official record of a marriage thus far.

Zendaya 'Fake Wedding' Rumours Collide With The Drama

The fresh backlash flared when Zendaya arrived at the premiere of The Drama wearing the same flowing white dress she first wore to the 2015 Oscars, a look widely likened at the time to a bridal gown. On the red carpet, she appeared to lean into the comparison rather than shy away from it.

Explaining the choice, she told reporters she and her stylist, Law Roach, had decided to 'theme dress' around the film's subject matter. 'I was brainstorming with [Law] about how I would theme dress for this film, and I kind of remembered the saying, 'Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue.' So this is my something old!' she said. The 2015 Academy Awards, she added, had been 'such an important moment for myself, my community, for my loved ones, and it felt right. And it also happens to be a wedding dress, so that works!'

On its own, it might have played as a knowing in-joke. But the timing — with gossip pages saturated by supposed 'leaks' about a clandestine Zendaya–Holland ceremony — quickly turned a styling decision into a talking point.

According to one source, the mood among some fans has soured. 'There is a growing chorus of fans who believe Zendaya is at the centre of concocting wedding rumours with Tom to plug her new movie,' the insider said. 'They are pointing to the dress, the timing of the premiere, and the existing speculation as all feeding into one narrative, and many of them find it cynical and cheap if it is just all a PR stunt.'

Another source was more blunt about what they thought was happening. 'The accusation being made is not that she is explicitly confirming anything, but that she is allowing the conversation to build because it keeps her in headlines,' they said. 'In that sense, people are saying it feels like a calculated moment where personal gossip and professional promotion are being used to further ticket sales for The Drama.'

None of those claims can be independently verified. There is, at this stage, no clear evidence that Zendaya or her team orchestrated the rumours, beyond the suggestive optics that her critics keep returning to.

Law Roach Comments Add Fuel to Zendaya Wedding Talk

If Zendaya had hoped to shut the conversation down, her camp did not exactly help. Her longtime stylist Law Roach appeared to confirm that a wedding had already taken place, tossing out a line that poured petrol on already-smouldering speculation.

'The wedding has already happened. You missed it,' Roach said when asked about the couple. When pressed on whether he was serious, he doubled down: 'It's very true!' Whether he was joking, trolling or speaking literally was left hanging, and no further clarification has been issued publicly.

One insider suggested those comments turned an awkward media cycle into what they called a 'perfect storm' of rumour and promotion. 'When you have a stylist making comments like that – and notably, a stylist who styles Zendaya for her premieres, as well as a premiere built around a film about an engagement called The Drama, and Zendaya wearing what she herself acknowledges is effectively a wedding dress, it creates a narrative that is hard for audiences to ignore,' they said. 'But it also seems suspiciously to tie in with the themes of her new movie.'

Zendaya herself has tried, at least in public, to keep that narrative at arm's length. Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! after AI-generated wedding images went viral, she said many people had already mistaken the fakes for the real thing. 'Many people have been fooled by them. While I was just out and about in real life, people were like, "Oh my God, your wedding photos are gorgeous,"' and I was like, "Babe, they're AI. They're not real."'

Asked more directly about reports of a secret marriage, she refused to bite, responding only: 'Really? I haven't seen any of them.'

Holland, for his part, has repeatedly set out the couple's preference for privacy, insisting their relationship should not be treated as a subplot to their careers. 'Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible,' he said. 'We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.'

Zendaya has echoed that sentiment, making the current swirl of innuendo around her wedding status feel even more fraught. 'The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own,' she said in an earlier interview. 'I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other.'

Between that desire for privacy and the irresistible pull of celebrity gossip, Zendaya now finds herself in the peculiar position of denying AI 'memories' of a wedding that, as far as anyone can actually confirm, has not happened at all.