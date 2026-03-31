A controversial Marvel character that most may want to see in Avengers: Doomsday or even Avengers: Secret Wars would arguably be Scarlet Witch or Wanda Maximoff, portrayed by Elizabeth Olsen. From being a hero in Avengers: Age of Ultron, she turned into a villain in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Inserting Wanda into the last two installments of the MCU makes sense, although it may not be happening.

Olsen was at C2E2 recently and was unsurprisingly asked about her future in the MCU. Surprisingly, the 37-year-old said she hardly had anything to spill and claimed she didn't know much.

'I know nothing,' the American actress said via Deadline. 'I know about VisionQuest because I've seen Paul [Bettany] in the last six months and I know nothing about any of it.'

While Olsen appeared sincere, it is a known fact that Marvel actors are notorious for lying about their involvement in the MCU. In her case, she was either ready for the inevitable questions or really telling the truth.

'I don't know what's going on. It's safer for me to not know anything because then I can't make a mistake in a situation like this. I rather know nothing,' Olsen quipped.

Cameo or Surprise Appearance Possible

Regardless of her claims, MCU followers are unlikely to buy into Olsen's statements. Most will continue to keep tabs, knowing that the veteran actress could have prepared well and avoided giving away any information for the upcoming Marvel films.

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As mentioned earlier, her last appearance was in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Recall that she was able to flee after the collapse of Darkhold Castle. The aftermath of that is still unresolved, a potential hint that Scarlet Witch may at some point re-emerge.

With the two upcoming Avengers installments pegged to be the last ones before the MCU shifts its focus to the X-Men, a cameo or a supporting role could happen in one or both of those films.

Alliance With Doom Makes Sense

Should Wanda return despite her denials, teaming up with Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr. — another former hero suddenly turned villain) makes sense. There are suggested theories that she could join Doom's team, with Downey apparently controlling her through mind control, according to a potential rumor cited by ComicBook.com.

And if that does happen, Scarlet Witch would append the alleged 'Harbingers of Doom' team. Aside from Dr. Doom, among the suggested members include Captain Hydra (Chris Evans), Maestro Hulk, King Thanos, and various Doctor Doom variants per Muzahid Mateen on X.

They’re not called the Harbingers of Doom and I’m fairly certain that they wouldn’t have time to come up with a team name. https://t.co/tQ9aCWhkyM — Alex P. (@AlexFromCC) January 10, 2026

Can Doom Really Control The Witch?

Looking through the movies and based on comics, there has never been a Marvel character who was successful at controlling the Scarlet Witch. But with the power that Doom has based on trailers and teasers, that could be subject to change.

However, there is a chance that Doom could try to find common ground to get Wanda to team up with him. Assuming Maximoff continues to carry her dark ways, their mission of destruction makes sense.

From there, it is anyone's guess how to continue the narrative. Wanda could have a change of heart and turn on the Harbingers of Doom at some point if someone from the Avengers finds a way to convince and reason with her.

There are endless possibilities. But right now, the big question is whether Elizabeth Olsen was sincere or playing coy.