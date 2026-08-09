A photograph captured over Canmore, Alberta, on 2 August by Chary Woods appears to show a saucer-shaped cloud formation, sparking intense debate about whether it resembles a UFO. The image shows an oval-shaped cloud hovering above the Canadian mountain town, prompting a self-styled UFO researcher to claim that aliens are scanning human thoughts.

To recall, the image surfaced when Woods shared her snapshot in a dedicated Facebook group for cloud enthusiasts. It did not take long for some observers to shift the conversation, suggesting that the dark oval at the centre was a concealed alien craft.

Researcher Claims a Cloud Hides a UFO

The sudden shift in conversation happened when one commenter suggested that extraterrestrial pilots deliberately generated the surrounding cloud cover to camouflage their vessel while flying close to the ground.

UFO researcher Scott C Waring quickly amplified the claim by increasing the contrast of the photograph on his website. Waring claimed that this simple digital adjustment made what he described as a classic disc-shaped alien spacecraft visibly distinct at the centre of the illuminated cloud formation.

According to Waring, aliens deploy this stealthy technique to 'scan the thoughts of humans below' their hidden ships. He further claimed that extraterrestrials have used this form of camouflage for millions of years without being detected. He also expressed confidence that UFO researchers worldwide would agree with his interpretation.

Stunning Sky Sparks Wild Online Debates

The photograph depicts a glowing horizontal cloud stretching across the blue sky above mountains, trees and an asphalt road. A bright point of light shines through the thinner edges of the cloud near the dark central section.

Its smooth edges and oval shape give the formation the silhouette of a traditional flying saucer from a vintage science fiction film. The illuminated rim makes the structure stand out dramatically, prompting widely different interpretations from social media users.

Some viewers leaned into fantasy, with one person jokingly asking whether the glowing formation was the all-seeing Eye of Sauron from The Lord of the Rings. Another commenter claimed that humanity's 'star family' was finally 'returning home again from the stars.'

☁️ CLOAKED DISC HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT OVER ALBERTA ?🇨🇦



August 2, 2026. Canmore, Alberta.



A glowing, saucer shaped cloud formation appears over the mountains. Smooth edges. Illuminated rim. Dark oval locked in the center.



Chary Woods posted the photo in a cloud group. Most saw… pic.twitter.com/nGcBGMlSP9 — OVERCLASSIFIED (@overclassifiedx) August 9, 2026

The contrast of a gate in the foreground also led some believers to argue that the image felt authentic. A third commenter simply declared their belief in extraterrestrial visitors and UFOs.

Others remained less convinced, expressing caution about trusting spectacular photographs in an era of increasingly sophisticated AI-generated imagery. One sceptical user admitted wondering whether the image was genuine or AI-generated.

Not everyone embraced the alien theories. Several viewers ignored the speculation and simply praised the cloud formation. One person thanked Woods for sharing the image, while another described it as a 'fabulous capture.'

Missing Metadata Leaves Authenticity Unclear

The technical reality of the image adds another layer of complexity because the file lacks its original camera metadata. Without this digital footprint, it remains impossible to verify exactly when, where or with what device the photograph was captured.

A visual examination of the picture did not reveal the obvious hallmarks commonly associated with AI-generated images. There are no malformed vehicles, duplicated trees or warped buildings visible in the foreground to suggest digital fabrication.

The lighting, shadows, atmospheric haze and surrounding landscape also appear consistent with a genuine photograph taken on a hazy August afternoon. However, the provided PNG file appears to have been exported or processed before it reached social media, meaning its authenticity cannot be conclusively established.

Meteorological experts would likely point out that the shape strongly resembles a lenticular cloud, a naturally occurring cloud formation that frequently develops over mountainous areas. These formations are well known for being mistaken for flying saucers.

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The dark area at the centre could simply be another layer of cloud, a shadow or an opening emphasised by the bright sunlight. Increasing the image contrast may make the differences between light and dark areas more visible, but it does not demonstrate that a solid object was concealed inside.

For now, the apparent UFO remains an unusual cloud formation rather than confirmed evidence of an alien spacecraft over Canada. No evidence currently supports claims that the image depicts extraterrestrial activity, and Waring's interpretation remains speculative.