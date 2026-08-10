A stranded boat in Alaska sparked an unexpected rescue operation last week after its crew called the US Coast Guard for assistance, with Mark Zuckerberg's nearly 400ft superyacht reportedly closer to the vessel than the ship that ultimately came to its aid.

The incident quickly drew attention online, particularly after passengers aboard the rescuing cruise ship learned that Launchpad was in the area. Questions followed about what happened aboard Zuckerberg's yacht, whether its crew received the assistance request and whether the Meta co-founder himself was there when the call went out.

A representative for Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, has since provided an explanation of what happened aboard the yacht, including who was onboard and why the crew did not respond to the initial broadcast.

Was Mark Zuckerberg on His Yacht?

Zuckerberg was not aboard Launchpad when the incident happened, according to Brian Baker, a spokesperson for Zuckerberg and Chan.

Baker also confirmed that Chan and their family were not onboard the superyacht at the time. The billionaire therefore was not personally involved in the response to the stranded boat.

Launchpad's crew was operating the yacht during the incident, but Baker said they were monitoring a different radio channel from the one used for the Coast Guard's assistance broadcast.

By the time the crew reviewed the broadcast, the assistance operation was already underway, Baker said.

The explanation is significant because early reports and social media discussion created the impression that Zuckerberg or those aboard his yacht had deliberately declined to help the stranded vessel.

Who Was Onboard Mark Zuckerberg's Yacht?

Read more Zuckerberg's Yacht Allegedly 'Refused' Coast Guard Calls To Help Stranded Boat Despite Being 'Closer' Zuckerberg's Yacht Allegedly 'Refused' Coast Guard Calls To Help Stranded Boat Despite Being 'Closer'

While Zuckerberg, Chan and their family were absent, the yacht's crew was aboard Launchpad.

Baker did not publicly identify individual crew members who were on the yacht during the incident. His explanation focused instead on the radio communications being used at the time.

According to the representative, the crew was on a different channel when the Coast Guard issued the marine assistance request. The crew only reviewed the broadcast after another vessel had already begun helping the stranded boat.

Baker said the family was grateful that everyone involved was safe.

What Happened to the Stranded Boat in Alaska?

The incident involved a 21ft skiff that ran out of fuel between Juneau and Petersburg in south-east Alaska.

The crew contacted the US Coast Guard at about 9:30pm last Monday, according to a statement provided by the Coast Guard to the Alaska Beacon.

At around 9:56pm, the Coast Guard determined that the skiff was not in distress and issued a marine assistance request broadcast on its behalf.

The Wilderness Legacy, a cruise ship operated by UnCruise Adventures, responded to the request. The vessel ultimately towed the stranded skiff to Farragut Bay.

Launchpad was reportedly closer to the skiff than the cruise ship at the time, which helped fuel questions about why Zuckerberg's yacht did not respond.

What We Know About Launchpad

Launchpad was delivered to Zuckerberg in 2024 and is estimated to be worth about $390 million (roughly £289 million).

At almost 400ft long, it is the largest yacht constructed by Feadship, according to the Dutch superyacht builder. The vessel has become one of the most visible symbols of Zuckerberg's considerable wealth.

In this case, however, the billionaire was not aboard when the stranded boat sought assistance. The yacht's crew was operating the vessel, while another ship ultimately responded to the Coast Guard's request and safely assisted the stranded skiff.