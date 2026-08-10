Todd Sabatini and his 22-month-old son, Theo, remain the focus of a missing-person search after the pair left their McHenry, Illinois, home for what the family described as a normal walk and did not return.

A later report said McHenry police had found a missing man and child safe, but the update did not identify them by name, meaning it was not immediately clear whether the development involved Todd and Theo.

Todd and Theo Sabatini Went Missing After Walk

Todd, 36, left his McHenry home with Theo at around noon on Saturday, 8 August, according to information released by the McHenry Police Department.

The father and son were reportedly expected to return home, but by around 4:00pm, family members became concerned when they had not returned. Police said relatives described the walk as a normal activity for Todd and Theo, while authorities determined that Todd's behaviour was unusual.

McHenry police also said Todd reportedly did not have the provisions necessary for an extended outing with his young son.

Authorities subsequently entered Todd and Theo into law enforcement databases as missing persons and began following leads to determine their whereabouts.

Police Trace Todd and Theo's Movements

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Investigators later located Theo's stroller behind a local business and obtained security footage showing Todd and Theo at a Jewel-Osco supermarket.

According to police, Todd attempted to make contact with someone at Zion Lutheran Church. Authorities also said he spoke with someone at a Taco Bell.

The investigation then led police across the Illinois-Wisconsin border. McHenry police said Todd obtained a rideshare and travelled to the Greenfield Police Department in Wisconsin, where he spoke with an officer.

At approximately 2:00pm on Saturday, Todd and Theo left the Greenfield Police Department on foot, according to information released by McHenry police.

Todd, Theo Sabatini Search Expanded Into Wisconsin

Because Todd's movements were considered unusual, McHenry police began working with the Greenfield Police Department to check on the welfare of the father and son.

Authorities said Todd and Theo could have remained in Greenfield or returned to Illinois, including the McHenry area.

A later update said police believed the missing pair may have been in Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon. Authorities had also previously said Todd and Theo were believed to have been seen near Oak Drive and Elm Street on Saturday, where they were reportedly travelling on foot.

The search involved police agencies in both Illinois and Wisconsin as officers worked to establish the pair's location.

McHenry Police: Missing Man and Child Found Safe

On Sunday evening, McHenry police provided an update saying that a missing child and man had been found safe.

The police update, as reported by ABC 7 Chicago, said local police were assisted by agencies in Wisconsin during the search. Earlier that day, authorities had said the pair could have been in Milwaukee.

However, the report did not identify the man and child by name. As a result, it was not immediately clear from that update whether the individuals found safe were Todd Sabatini and Theo Sabatini.

The timing and circumstances appear to correspond with the ongoing search for Todd and Theo, but the available report does not explicitly confirm that connection.

What Todd and Theo Were Wearing

During the search for Todd and Theo, McHenry police released descriptions of both father and son.

Theo was last seen wearing a blue shirt with dark-coloured shorts. Todd was described as wearing a blue and black flannel shirt, a grey tank top, jeans and Converse shoes.

Police also noted that Todd was clean-shaven and did not have facial hair at the time. Some of the photographs released by authorities showed him with a beard.

For now, the confirmed information is that Todd and Theo were reported missing after leaving home on Saturday, while a later McHenry police update said a missing man and child had been found safe. That update did not name the individuals, leaving it unclear whether the safe recovery referred to Todd and Theo.