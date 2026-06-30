A viral TikTok podcast clip has reignited interest in Oliver Tree's Antarctica documentary, sending fans to Reddit and YouTube in search of the film while fuelling fresh debate over its content.

The renewed attention follows the circulation of a video in which podcast hosts revisit claims that Tree planned to release an Antarctica-themed project alongside one of his albums.

The conversation has spread across social media, with users revisiting old interviews, sharing archived copies of the documentary and debating whether Tree was referencing long-running Antarctica myths or continuing the satirical style for which he is known.

Although the theory has gained momentum online, independent fact-checkers say there is no evidence the film exposed hidden activity on the continent or was removed because of its content.

Viral Clip Fuels Fresh Speculation

The latest debate began after the TikTok podcast clip circulated widely across TikTok and YouTube Shorts. During the discussion, one host suggested that 'people don't take him serious', arguing that many viewers dismissed Tree's earlier comments because of his comedic persona.

The hosts went on to claim Tree 'was gonna drop a whole documentary with his album talking about the conspiracies of Antarctica' before referencing online theories involving an 'ice wall' and Hollow Earth.

One speaker also alleged the film 'was wiped off everywhere,' prompting viewers to search for archived uploads. However, no evidence was presented in the clip to support those assertions, and Reddit users later shared links to versions of the documentary that remain available online.

Reddit Users Challenge Viral Claims

Much of the discussion shifted to Reddit, where fans shared links to the documentary while scrutinising claims made in the viral clip.

One user claimed Tree had spent '369 days' in Antarctica, but another corrected the statement, saying the trip lasted seven days and pointing to photographs shared by Diplo from the December 2023 expedition.

Comment

by u/No_Frame_6787 from discussion

in olivertree

Comment

by u/No_Frame_6787 from discussion

in olivertree

Others focused on locating archived versions after some viewers reported difficulty finding the film, while several commenters argued that viewers were interpreting the project too literally rather than recognising it as another example of Tree's satirical storytelling.

Fact-Check Explains the Documentary

Read more 'Accident or Attack?' Father of YouTuber Gaspar Prim Raises Questions After Helicopter Crash Death of Oliver Tree 'Accident or Attack?' Father of YouTuber Gaspar Prim Raises Questions After Helicopter Crash Death of Oliver Tree

According to fact-checkers, the documentary was produced as a satirical companion to Tree's album rather than an investigation into hidden civilisations, alien bases or other Antarctica conspiracy theories.

Reports also found that Tree spent approximately one week in Antarctica, contradicting viral posts claiming he remained there for months. After reviewing the documentary, fact-checkers concluded that its exaggerated humour and fictional elements were consistent with Tree's public persona.

Even the speakers in the viral clip acknowledged that possibility, with one host remarking: 'It's almost like he's playing a joke,' before suggesting Tree may have intentionally blurred the line between fiction and reality.

Why the Theory Continues to Spread

The resurgence of the Antarctica theory shows how older content can gain new life when short-form videos strip away much of its original context. The viral TikTok clip encouraged viewers to revisit the documentary, while Reddit discussions and YouTube uploads amplified curiosity surrounding the project.

Despite the renewed attention, no credible evidence has emerged showing the documentary uncovered classified information, exposed Antarctica conspiracies or was removed because of its content. Instead, the latest online debate has been driven by recirculated podcast clips, archived uploads and fan speculation rather than any new discoveries about the film.